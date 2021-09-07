If you’re planning a new gaming computer setup, but you don’t want to go through the hassle of buying peripherals from the likes of gaming monitor deals after purchasing from gaming PC deals, you should be focusing on gaming laptop deals. It’s highly recommended that you browse Dell laptop deals, for amazing offers like this $330 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $980.

Like the entries in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops for 2021, the Dell G15 aims to cater to the needs of gamers by being able to run the latest games without any issues. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and displays all that processing power on its 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels.

You can play for several hours at a time on the Dell G15 gaming laptop without worry of overheating. Its thermal design, which is inspired by the Dell-owned Alienware brand, uses dual air intake with four exhaust vents that maximize airflow over its copper pipes. The laptop is also equipped with the Alienware Command Center, which will give you complete control over your hardware and software environments so that you can customize them for each game.

Gamers won’t be disappointed if they go with the Dell G15 as their new gaming laptop, as it offers both power and style. It’s available from Dell for just $650, after a $330 discount to its original price of $980. The gaming laptop’s availability is limited though, and once the deal is gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a steal at its discounted price, but feel free to look at other options that are out there. Whether you’re looking for something cheaper or more powerful, check out some of the best gaming laptop deals that we’ve gathered as one of them might be the perfect offer for you.

