  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell slashed $330 off this gaming laptop, and it’s selling out fast!

By
The Dell G15 gaming laptop with a colorful creature on the screen.

If you’re planning a new gaming computer setup, but you don’t want to go through the hassle of buying peripherals from the likes of gaming monitor deals after purchasing from gaming PC deals, you should be focusing on gaming laptop deals. It’s highly recommended that you browse Dell laptop deals, for amazing offers like this $330 discount for the Dell G15 gaming laptop that brings its price down to just $650 from its original price of $980.

Like the entries in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops for 2021, the Dell G15 aims to cater to the needs of gamers by being able to run the latest games without any issues. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and displays all that processing power on its 15.6-inch Full HD display with narrow bezels.

You can play for several hours at a time on the Dell G15 gaming laptop without worry of overheating. Its thermal design, which is inspired by the Dell-owned Alienware brand, uses dual air intake with four exhaust vents that maximize airflow over its copper pipes. The laptop is also equipped with the Alienware Command Center, which will give you complete control over your hardware and software environments so that you can customize them for each game.

Gamers won’t be disappointed if they go with the Dell G15 as their new gaming laptop, as it offers both power and style. It’s available from Dell for just $650, after a $330 discount to its original price of $980. The gaming laptop’s availability is limited though, and once the deal is gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return. If you don’t want to miss out on this offer for the Dell G15 gaming laptop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming laptop deals

The Dell G15 gaming laptop is a steal at its discounted price, but feel free to look at other options that are out there. Whether you’re looking for something cheaper or more powerful, check out some of the best gaming laptop deals that we’ve gathered as one of them might be the perfect offer for you.

Gateway Creator Series Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$749 $899
This laptop is a great option for a gaming upgrade. With its spacious 15-inch display, GRX 1650 graphics, and Ryzen 5 processor, it will be able to handle all but the most demanding of tasks.
Buy at Walmart
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Laptop (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, GTX 1650 Ti, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$649 $899
With a great CPU and GPU combo, this 15-inch gaming laptop will handle modern games very nicely, with plenty of storage as a nice bonus.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070 Max-Q, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,695 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

Gigabyte G5 Gaming Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, RTX 3050, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$950 $1,150
Score a very worthy discount on the high-end Gigabyte G5-inch gaming laptop. With hardware like this and a 144Hz display, this thing could be the last PC you'll need for years to come.
Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion 5 (Ryzen 7 CPU, RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,000 $1,150
This laptop is built for serious gaming. From Minecraft to the latest triple-A titles, the new RTX-equipped Lenovo Legion 5 can tackle it all with ease.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best laptop docking stations of 2021

A docking station connecting a laptop and two monitors.

The best monitors under $100

BenQ GW2283 Product Shot.

No, this funky light show on the space station is not a disco

The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022.

Best cheap SSD deals for September 2021

OCZ SATA SSD

FPV drone video of pro golf event has an incredible ending

A pro golfer tees off.

The best refurbished MacBook deals and sales for September 2021

macbook pro 13 inch vs air m1

NASA shows off Perseverance rover’s first Martian rock sample

mars 2020 perseverance rover

NordVPN has the best VPN deal you can shop this Labor Day

The best VPN for Mac is NordVPN.

The 8 best deals in the Walmart Labor Day Sale 2021

Lenovo Legion 5 on White Background

Best refurbished laptops deals and sales for September 2021

microsoft surface laptop go 2020 on desk

Best cheap GPU deals for September 2021

razer core v2 x ext gpu openl

Best VPN deals and sales for September 2021

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

Dell XPS 13 laptop gets major price cut during Labor Day sales

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.