Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Dell gaming laptop just got a $519 price cut for Labor Day

Andrew Morrisey
By
Two Dell G15 gaming laptops at a side angle cleaning against each other with a blue background.

Gamers can get in on the Labor Day sales action today, as Dell has discounted one of its most popular gaming laptops, the G15, from its regular price of $1,469 down to just $950. That’s an impressive savings of $519, which makes this laptop a steal, even when compared to some of the other Labor Day laptop sales taking place. Free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell G15 gaming laptop, so act quickly and click over to Dell now to claim this Labor Day deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 gaming laptop

Dell is one of the premier names when it comes to laptops, and while it has a lot of great options when it comes to taking on the best PC games, few are as simultaneously capable and affordable as the G15 gaming laptop. With impressive specs like an eight-core AMD Ryzen processor and 16GB of RAM, the G15 is often the go-to option for gamers who want more capability than the best budget laptops can provide, while still maintaining a reasonable price point. As built for this deal, the G15 sacrifices a little bit in speed with its internal storage space, as it has a spinning hard drive instead of a solid-state drive, but it makes up for that with a massive 1TB of storage space, which is plenty for housing even the largest of gaming libraries.

Like all of the best gaming laptops, this Dell G15 gaming laptop creates an amazing gaming experience. It does so with its 15.6-inch Full HD display that is able to produce playback at 120Hz. Most gaming laptops are only able to reach 60Hz, and the higher refresh rate makes for steadier gameplay with less likelihood of your gameplay image tearing, lagging, or breaking apart, even during the most action-packed of adventures. An Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card contributes mightily to this gaming experience, as it has 4GB of its own RAM and is comparable with some of the best graphics cards available. This gaming laptop is a great option for any gamer who’s looking to save some money, and for anyone looking for a starter laptop as they get into the gaming world.

At the Labor Day price of just $950, the Dell G15 gaming laptop is a steal. This makes for a savings of $519 from its regular price of $1,469, and free shipping is included with your purchase. Click over to Dell now to claim this deal while you can.

