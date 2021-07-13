  1. Deals
Dell gaming desktops and gaming laptops are super cheap right now

By

If you’re ready to upgrade your computer or find a new one, you have a pretty big choice to make. You can sift through the best gaming PC deals to find a desktop, or you can check out the gaming laptop deals for a more portable system. In the past, you might have had to sacrifice power for portability, but that’s no longer the case.

Not to make your decision any more difficult, but Dell is hosting some deals on its gaming laptop and desktop right now, so you can get your hands on one for super cheap! The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is just $770, which is over $350 off. Alternatively, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is $1,100, which is $410 off the regular price. You can read more about those systems and deals below.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $770, was $1,130

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop.

Power, performance, style. That’s what you get with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. Inside, you’ll find a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with clock speeds up to 4.1Ghz, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 4GB of GDD6 VRAM. That’s plenty of power to run all of the latest games at medium to high settings. Also part of the deal is a 512GB solid-state drive, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it releases. Dell is currently offering the G15 Gaming Laptop for $359 off the regular price ($1,130). You’re getting it for $770 with free shipping.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,100, was $1,510

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop.

If you’d rather be stationary and set up an absolute monster of a battle station, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is hands down a perfect choice. Inside is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X six-core processor with Max Boost clock speeds up to 4.6GHz. It also has 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM running at 3200MHz, alongside a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This machine will handle anything you throw at it with no hiccups or slowdowns. You also get a 1TB 7200RPM SATA drive, Windows 10 with a free Windows 11 upgrade, and the Alienware Dark Side of the Moon Chassis. Dell is offering this beast for $1,100 with free shipping. Since it’s normally $1,510, you’re saving $410. This is a limited deal, though, and it’s more than halfway claimed. Act soon if you want one.

More gaming laptop deals available now

Want to see what else is out there? We rounded up all of the best gaming laptop deals for you. Check them out below.

With code 'SAVE10'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,450 $1,610
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Razer Blade 15 4K Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,700 $2,300
This gaming laptop blends power with a gorgeous display. You can't go wrong with its beefy GPU and boosted RAM. The 4K screen is just icing on the cake.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Omen 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop + Mouse & Headset Bundle

$949 $1,299
The HP Omen 15 is a solid gaming laptop with great hardware that will keep you enjoying the latest titles for years. This bundle comes with an gaming mouse and headset so you can get your game on.
Buy at Walmart

HP Pavilion 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 5, GTX 1650, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$670 $800
The new HP Pavilion 15 proves you don't need to spend big to play games. It offers a strong CPU, discrete graphics, and a snappy SSD, making it a good entry point for gamers looking to step up.
Buy at HP

Alienware m15 R4 Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3070, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,850 $2,100
Enhance your gaming battle station with this high-performance laptop. Its 300Hz G-Sync display is buttery smooth and it packs one of the beefiest GPUs you'll find in any PC, period.
Buy at Best Buy
With rebate

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,343 $1,399
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Newegg
