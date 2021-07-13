If you’re ready to upgrade your computer or find a new one, you have a pretty big choice to make. You can sift through the best gaming PC deals to find a desktop, or you can check out the gaming laptop deals for a more portable system. In the past, you might have had to sacrifice power for portability, but that’s no longer the case.

Not to make your decision any more difficult, but Dell is hosting some deals on its gaming laptop and desktop right now, so you can get your hands on one for super cheap! The Dell G15 Gaming Laptop is just $770, which is over $350 off. Alternatively, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is $1,100, which is $410 off the regular price. You can read more about those systems and deals below.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop — $770, was $1,130

Power, performance, style. That’s what you get with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop. Inside, you’ll find a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with clock speeds up to 4.1Ghz, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card with 4GB of GDD6 VRAM. That’s plenty of power to run all of the latest games at medium to high settings. Also part of the deal is a 512GB solid-state drive, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201, Bluetooth, and a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it releases. Dell is currently offering the G15 Gaming Laptop for $359 off the regular price ($1,130). You’re getting it for $770 with free shipping.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,100, was $1,510

If you’d rather be stationary and set up an absolute monster of a battle station, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop is hands down a perfect choice. Inside is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X six-core processor with Max Boost clock speeds up to 4.6GHz. It also has 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM running at 3200MHz, alongside a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This machine will handle anything you throw at it with no hiccups or slowdowns. You also get a 1TB 7200RPM SATA drive, Windows 10 with a free Windows 11 upgrade, and the Alienware Dark Side of the Moon Chassis. Dell is offering this beast for $1,100 with free shipping. Since it’s normally $1,510, you’re saving $410. This is a limited deal, though, and it’s more than halfway claimed. Act soon if you want one.

