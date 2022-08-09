If you’re not familiar with the Dell G15 Gaming Laptop, it’s a bit of an industry workhorse, being great for gaming while also having a budget price, which is why we’re always looking for gaming laptop deals that include the G15. For instance, today we found this excellent deal from Dell that discounts the G15 to $700 from $1,169, a whopping $469 discount on a great gaming rig.

Why you should buy the G15 Gaming Laptop

Probably the first thing you’ll want to know about is what sort of GPU you get, and we’re happy to tell you that it’s an RTX 3050 Ti, a slightly more powerful version of Nvidia’s mid-tier mobile GPU, which powers a Full HD, 120Hz monitor, a nice sweet spot that doesn’t tax the GPU. While you may not be able to play the latest AAA games on the highest graphical settings, you’ll get close, and you can even pair it with a great gaming monitor deal when you’re at your desk for a larger screen experience. As for the CPU, you get an 11th-gen Intel i5-11260H, a mid-tier CPU that pairs nicely with the RTX 3050 Ti and should handle most gaming applications without any issue, as well as let you get some productivity done.

As for storage, you get a 512GB SSD, which may or may not be enough, depending on what sort of games you plan to play, but we’d honestly encourage you to look at external hard drive deals to help supplement the internal storage, especially given how large games can get. On the other hand, the 8GB of RAM you get should be more than enough for most situations unless you love running dozens of browser tabs and apps simultaneously, which is an easy fix if you decide to grab the G15. Also, we want to point out that it comes with Wi-Fi 6, so you’ll get an excellent wireless connection for gaming.

Overall, if you’re looking for a great budget gaming laptop, the G15 is the one you want to aim for, especially with Dell’s sale bringing it down to $700 from $1,169, making it a very affordable gaming laptop. That being said, if you’d like something a little more powerful, consider checking out some Alienware deals, which tend to have beefier but pricier laptops.

