While gamers can get the best Alienware deals from Dell’s website to enjoy top-notch quality for prices that are cheaper than usual, Dell’s most popular gaming laptop is actually the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. If you’re in the middle of a search for your next gaming companion, you’re in luck because you can get the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition for $369 off, which makes the gaming laptop more affordable at $1,100, compared to its normal price of $1,469. This clearance sale probably won’t last long, so there’s no time to waste if you want to avail it.

Why you should buy the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop

The Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop showcases just how AMD continues to close the gap with its rival in the AMD vs. Intel debate. It’s equipped with the AMD Ryzen 7 5800H mobile processor and the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 graphics card, which are capable of running most of today’s top video games, and it’s got 16GB of RAM, which is enough for the vast majority of gamers, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how much RAM you need. Our laptop buying guide says gaming laptops should be able to keep up with the ever-increasing requirements of PC gaming, and the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition can certainly do that. The gaming laptop also comes with a 512GB SSD with Windows 11 Home out of the box, so you can start installing your favorite games as soon as it’s delivered to your doorstep.

Some gamers should also look at gaming monitor deals so that they can play on a bigger screen while at home with their gaming laptop, but that wouldn’t be necessary with the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition’s 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Like the best gaming laptops, it’s capable of running for several hours without overheating thanks to a thermal system that utilizes copper piping and four large exhaust vents to dissipate heat.

If you’re looking for gaming laptop deals, you certainly can’t go wrong with Dell’s $369 discount for the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition. You’ll only have to pay $1,100 to get Dell’s most popular gaming laptop, instead of its original price of $1,469. However, we don’t expect the device’s stocks to last long in this clearance sale. If you think that the Dell G15 Ryzen Edition gaming laptop is perfect for your needs, then you shouldn’t hesitate to finalize the purchase — once the deal is gone, it may be gone for good.

