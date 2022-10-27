 Skip to main content
Dell’s new G16 gaming laptop just got a $250 price cut

Aaron Mamiit
You won’t often see gaming laptops that are equipped with the latest components in retailers’ gaming laptop deals, so this is an offer that you shouldn’t ignore — a $250 price cut for the Dell G16, which was just released a few months ago. The machine will only set you back $1,350 instead of its original price of $1,600, but that’s only if you’re able to take advantage of this discount from Dell. We don’t expect it to last long, so you should finalize your purchase of the Dell G16 gaming laptop as fast as possible.

Why you should buy the Dell G16 gaming laptop

The Dell G16 is an upgrade from the Dell G15, which is in Digital Trends’ best gaming laptops as a budget option that still packs a punch in terms of performance. The new model takes Dell’s G-series of gaming laptops to greater heights with its 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that our guide on how much RAM you need says is enough for most gamers. Windows 11 Home is pre-installed in the device’s 1TB SSD, which provides ample storage space for several AAA titles with all their updates and DLCs.

Another difference between the Dell G16 and Dell G15 is its slightly larger screen that increased to 16 inches from 15.6 inches, which further lowers the necessity of investing in gaming monitor deals for playing at home. The display offers Quad HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, so you’ll be able to appreciate the graphics of modern video games with seamless gameplay. It won’t be a problem if you spend several hours on the gaming laptop, as it will keep running at a low temperature for optimum performance with the help of its thermal design that’s inspired by Dell’s gaming-focused Alienware brand.

It’s rare to see discounts for relatively new devices like the Dell G16 gaming laptop. Dell is currently offering the machine at a more affordable $1,350 compared to its sticker price of $1,600, for savings of $250 that you can put toward gaming deals. The offer on the G16 may disappear at any moment, so before that happens, add the Dell G16 gaming laptop to your cart and check out immediately.

