Dell G5 Gaming PC just got a $420 PRICE CUT ahead of Amazon Prime Day

This year’s Prime Day deals are fast approaching, and gamers are likely looking forward to the gaming PC deals that Amazon’s annual shopping event will bring. However, there will be many alternatives to Prime Day’s discounts, and some of them are actually already available. Dell, for example, is offering a $420 discount on the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop through coupon code DTG5AFF6, which will bring its price down to just $730 from its original price of $1,150.

Gamers don’t have to break the bank to buy a reliable machine, and the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop is the perfect example. The desktop computer is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which makes it more than capable of running the latest games. It’s also equipped with a 512GB SSD for ample storage to install your favorite titles and a cooling system that keeps the PC running at peak performance even after long hours of playing.

The Dell G5 gaming PC is part of Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops and best desktop computers as a budget option not just for gamers but also for students and families who need a reliable PC. The Dell G5 can handle the increasingly demanding requirements at school, while also offering recreation with video games.

If your gaming PC needs an upgrade, or if you think it’s time to finally invest in one, you can’t go wrong with the Dell G5. Dell’s offer that slashes $420 off the G5’s price may be too good to ignore, even with the incoming Prime Day deals. You’ll just need to use the coupon code DTG5AFF6 to lower the gaming PC’s price to just $730 from its original price of $1,150. There’s no telling when the coupon code will stop working, so if you want the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Prime Day PC deals

The Dell G5 isn’t your only option if you want to enjoy savings on a new PC ahead of Prime Day. Here are some of the best Prime Day PC deals that are available for you to shop now — including computers that aren’t focused on gaming.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations