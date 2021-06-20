  1. Deals
Dell G5 Gaming PC just got a $420 PRICE CUT ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop PC

This year’s Prime Day deals are fast approaching, and gamers are likely looking forward to the gaming PC deals that Amazon’s annual shopping event will bring. However, there will be many alternatives to Prime Day’s discounts, and some of them are actually already available. Dell, for example, is offering a $420 discount on the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop through coupon code DTG5AFF6, which will bring its price down to just $730 from its original price of $1,150.

Gamers don’t have to break the bank to buy a reliable machine, and the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop is the perfect example. The desktop computer is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which makes it more than capable of running the latest games. It’s also equipped with a 512GB SSD for ample storage to install your favorite titles and a cooling system that keeps the PC running at peak performance even after long hours of playing.

The Dell G5 gaming PC is part of Digital Trends’ best gaming desktops and best desktop computers as a budget option not just for gamers but also for students and families who need a reliable PC. The Dell G5 can handle the increasingly demanding requirements at school, while also offering recreation with video games.

If your gaming PC needs an upgrade, or if you think it’s time to finally invest in one, you can’t go wrong with the Dell G5. Dell’s offer that slashes $420 off the G5’s price may be too good to ignore, even with the incoming Prime Day deals. You’ll just need to use the coupon code DTG5AFF6 to lower the gaming PC’s price to just $730 from its original price of $1,150. There’s no telling when the coupon code will stop working, so if you want the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop for this special price, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Prime Day PC deals

The Dell G5 isn’t your only option if you want to enjoy savings on a new PC ahead of Prime Day. Here are some of the best Prime Day PC deals that are available for you to shop now — including computers that aren’t focused on gaming.

ABS Master Gaming PC (Intel Core i5, RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD)

$1,100 $1,200
Who doesn't want a powerful PC? This gaming PC is designed for serious gaming with a fast Core i5 processor and a great graphics card. You don't have to worry about lag ever again.
Buy at Newegg

SK Hynix Gold S31 1TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal SSD

$105 $160
With transfer speeds of up to 560 MB/s, the SK Hynix Gold S31 is a fantastic internal SSD for any PC setup. All three sizes are on sale so you can grab one that's perfect for your needs.
Buy at Amazon
Discount at checkout

Apple Mac Mini with M1 Chip (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$600 $699
Apple's new M1 chip is a powerhouse that gives the top chips from AMD and Intel a run for their money, and it's now available on the pint-sized Mac Mini desktop computer.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'DTG5AFF6'

Dell G5 Gaming PC (Core i5, 16GB RAM, GTX 1660 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD)

$730 $1,150
The Dell G5 is one of the best budget gaming PCs out there, and this is one of the best prices we've ever seen on a tower with this GPU and storage. This tower will easily handle new games at 1080p.
Buy at Dell
With rebate

CORSAIR Carbide Series 175R RGB Tempered Glass Mid-Tower ATX Gaming Case, Black

$45 $75
The Carbide Series offers traditional-looking CPU cases with polish finishes. It has edge-to-edge tempered glass so you can see the inside of your CPU.
Buy at Newegg

HP Envy Desktop PC (Core i5 CPU, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD)

$750 $850
Built with a 10th-gen Intel Core processor and an Nvidia GPU, this desktop provides fast, reliable performance allowing you to run multiple apps and even do some gaming thanks to that discrete GPU.
Buy at HP
