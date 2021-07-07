Dell gaming laptops slashed by hundreds of dollars today

So, you’re looking for a new gaming rig? The question is whether or not you want a desktop or laptop. There are some awesome Dell laptop deals, and plenty more gaming laptop deals going on right now. You might consider grabbing something from one of those lists.

Alternatively, you can get either the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop or the Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop, both of which are on sale at Dell. The G5 Desktop is $700, which is $230 off the normal price. The G7 15 Laptop is $1,100, which is $360 off the normal price. Both are packed with powerful hardware, and they’re ready to rock. You can read more about the deals and the computers below.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop — $700, was $930

For those looking to outfit their new office or gaming station, the G5 Desktop is a good choice. It’s powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (up to 4.3GHz), 8GB of DDR4 RAM (2666MHz), and an AMD Radeon RX 5300 GPU with 3GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. You also get Windows 10 Home, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive, a 1TB 7200 RPM 3.5-inch SATA drive, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac built-in. Normally $930, Dell is offering the G5 Gaming Desktop for $230 off, which brings the final price to $700 plus free shipping.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop — $1,100, was $1,460

You can read more about the initial Dell G3, G5, and G7 gaming laptops in our hands-on. The G7 15 Gaming Laptop is a top-rated option, especially with the specs it has. Starting with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor (up to 5GHz), you also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM (2933MHz) and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. The 15.6-inch anti-glare LED display offers a 144Hz refresh rate at 1920 x 1080. A 512GB SSD and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) round out the feature set. Dell is currently taking $360 off the normal price of the G7 15 Gaming Laptop ($1,460), so you can get it for $1,100 plus free shipping. That’s a crazy deal for this high-performance laptop.

More gaming laptop deals available now

Not interested in either of the Dell computers that are on sale? There are plenty more — you just need to know where to look! Luckily, we scooped up all of the best deals for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations