Dell gaming laptops slashed by hundreds of dollars today

So, you’re looking for a new gaming rig? The question is whether or not you want a desktop or laptop. There are some awesome Dell laptop deals, and plenty more gaming laptop deals going on right now. You might consider grabbing something from one of those lists.

Alternatively, you can get either the Dell G5 Gaming Desktop or the Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop, both of which are on sale at Dell. The G5 Desktop is $700, which is $230 off the normal price. The G7 15 Laptop is $1,100, which is $360 off the normal price. Both are packed with powerful hardware, and they’re ready to rock. You can read more about the deals and the computers below.

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop — $700, was $930

Dell G5 Gaming Desktop PC.

For those looking to outfit their new office or gaming station, the G5 Desktop is a good choice. It’s powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor (up to 4.3GHz), 8GB of DDR4 RAM (2666MHz), and an AMD Radeon RX 5300 GPU with 3GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. You also get Windows 10 Home, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive, a 1TB 7200 RPM 3.5-inch SATA drive, and Wi-Fi 802.11ac built-in. Normally $930, Dell is offering the G5 Gaming Desktop for $230 off, which brings the final price to $700 plus free shipping.

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop — $1,100, was $1,460

The Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop.

You can read more about the initial Dell G3, G5, and G7 gaming laptops in our hands-on. The G7 15 Gaming Laptop is a top-rated option, especially with the specs it has. Starting with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 processor (up to 5GHz), you also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM (2933MHz) and a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti with 6GB of dedicated GDDR6 VRAM. The 15.6-inch anti-glare LED display offers a 144Hz refresh rate at 1920 x 1080. A 512GB SSD and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) round out the feature set. Dell is currently taking $360 off the normal price of the G7 15 Gaming Laptop ($1,460), so you can get it for $1,100 plus free shipping. That’s a crazy deal for this high-performance laptop.

More gaming laptop deals available now

Not interested in either of the Dell computers that are on sale? There are plenty more — you just need to know where to look! Luckily, we scooped up all of the best deals for you below.

Dell G5 15 Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7 CPU, Radeon RX 5600M GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$850 $1,050
If you're in the market for a powerful gaming laptop that can handle your library of excellent and demanding games, the Dell G5 15 is a top-tier option that covers all your gaming bases, no problem.
Buy at Best Buy

HP Pavilion 16 (Core i5, GTX 1650 GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$679 $799
The HP Pavilion is a great entry-level gaming laptop. With this CPU and GPU combo, you'll be able to play today's games without spending too much money on a laptop.
Buy at Walmart

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3050 Ti, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$850 $1,179
It's well-known that Dell makes gaming laptops that punch well above their weight, and this excellent Dell G15 is about the cheapest way to try one of the new RTX 30-series GPUs.
Buy at Dell

Dell G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop (Ryzen 7, RTX 3060, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,078 $1,459
Professional gaming on the go can be hard to come by, but the new Dell G15 gaming laptop offers exactly that. It's packed with top-notch specs to put PCs to shame, making it a must-have for any gamer.
Buy at Dell

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop (Core i7, RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD + 1TB HDD)

$1,099 $1,499
Equipped with fantastic hardware, this beefy Legion gaming laptop will handle all your gaming needs with ease.
Buy at Walmart

Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop (GTX 1660 Ti, Core i7, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,160 $1,500
Want a gaming laptop that won't hold you back? The Razer Blade 15 is a great choice. With its great specs and premium build quality, it'll give you the edge and last for years.
Buy at Amazon
