  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Dell 2-in-1 is a full $255 cheaper today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 in tent fold.
Mark Coppock/Digital Trends

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals to use when working from home and attending online meetings, or student laptop deals to take to school and accomplish assignments, you should consider Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry because of its affordable but reliable products, such as the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop, which is currently available with a $255 discount from Dell that brings its price down to just $584 from its original price of $839.

The best 2-in-1 laptops will meet all your needs for work or school because of their multiple form factors, and that’s what you’ll get with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. The 360-degree hinge lets you choose between four positions — clamshell, tent, media, and tablet — depending on what you need in any situation. Write reports, deliver presentations, watch streaming content, and browse social media the way you want to.

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop’s specifications are no slouch either, with the 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics combining to make the device more than capable of handling your everyday tasks. The laptop also features a 14-inch Full HD touchscreen, a 256GB SSD for storage, and smart sensors that can adjust the thermal profiles when it’s on the go or stationary on a desk.

For a trustworthy and versatile companion while you’re at work or school, you can’t go wrong with the Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop. It’s an even more attractive option because Dell has slashed the device’s price by $255, lowering its price to just $584 from its original price of $839. The deal’s availability is limited though, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will ever return. To make sure that you secure your own Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop for this special price, you shouldn’t hesitate — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 14 2-in-1 laptop is a steal with Dell’s discount, but the brand has more to offer if you want to look around. To help you find the perfect machine, we’ve gathered some of the best Dell laptop deals that you can shop for right now.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,300
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 (AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$780 $950
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the new Inspiron 15 laptop is perfect for the job. more
Buy at Office Depot

Dell Inspiron 15 Laptop (Core i5, 12GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $580
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of some extra RAM for tackling heavier workloads. more
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $260
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet. more
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 7000 17 QHD+ 2-in-1 (11th Gen Core i7, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$930 $1,080
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the Inspiron 17 2-in-1 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and gorgeous 17-inch Quad HD+ touch display. more
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

AirPods 2 drop to $100 on Amazon

AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.

Best Apple deals and sales for January 2022

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Best gaming PC deals for January 2022

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

Messenger’s encrypted chats pick up user-friendly features

facebook privacy mark zuckerberg

Intel had its best year ever in 2021, despite chip shortage

Intel unveils the 12th Gen Intel Core processor

If you bought Hitman 3 on Steam, you can upgrade it for free

hitman 3 steam free upgrade screenshot

Best gaming laptop deals for January 2022

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

How to downgrade from Windows 11 to Windows 10

Laptop screen featuring a Windows update screen.

Apple mixed-reality headset: Everything we know about Apple’s VR headset

Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

Nvidia RTX 3050 prices confirmed and they aren’t pretty

Various versions of the RTX 3050 graphics card.

Google Home smart plug technology, installation, and setup

The Wyze Smart Plug connected to an outlet.

DVR vs. NVR: What’s the difference?

the best nvr hard drives for multiple cctv cameras drive

How to set up a Digital Legacy Contact in iOS 15.2

iPhone showing Lock Screen held against a dark background with a ring of lights.