It’s not too late for back-to-school laptop deals at Dell

New 2020 Dell Inspiron 15 1500 Laptop.

It’s the back-to-school season! Since education has become more digital over the last few years, students don’t just need high-quality backpacks or pens; they also need great laptop deals. These machines should be able to run the many daily tasks that come with student life. If you’re looking for great student laptop deals that won’t break the bank, you’ve come to the right place. Dell is offering its Inspiron 15 3000 for just $380, a whole $139 off the original price of $519. Find out why it’s one of our favorite back-to-school Dell laptop deals below.

In our roundup of the best laptop brands, we put Dell in the top spot. One of the reasons is because the brand has great options for affordable price points, and this laptop is a great example of that. The New Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and a 128 GB solid-state drive. While it’s not monstrous in terms of specs, it offers fantastic value for its price point. This laptop should have no problem handling all the busy work that comes with being a student — browsing the web, making research papers, and doing homework — while also providing enough space to store all of your documents.

It’s equipped with a 720p HD camera, so you can call into Zoom meetings to attend class or coordinate homework with classmates without needing to buy an extra webcam. It also comes with a healthy selection of ports. There are 3 USB slots, an audio jack, an SD card slot, and an HDMI 1.4 port. This means that if you don’t think the sizeable anti-glare 15.6-inch 1080p display is enough real estate, you can easily hook it up to great desktop monitor deals. It’s equipped with Bluetooth, so you can easily pair it with a pair of wireless earbuds or a speaker. It also has a fairly thin build, light weight, and sleek design, making it easy to stuff into your backpack before heading onto campus.

If you need to buy something soon for school, you can’t go wrong with this laptop. It has decent performance, good compatibility with peripherals and devices, and a sleek, premium-looking design. On top of all that, it’s on sale right now at Dell’s website for just $380, which is $139 off the original price of $519, a 27% discount. If you’re interested, click that Buy Now button and get this deal as soon as you can because it could end at any moment.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a fantastic option for most people, but you might be looking for something more powerful or affordable. In that case, you might want to check out some other great laptops from Dell. We’ve compiled some of the best deals below.

With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $1,000
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage are all you need in a laptop, and the Inspiron 14 7000 offers just that and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (11th Gen Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$310 $519
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of the new 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs. It's basic, but it'll get the job done.
Buy at Dell

Dell Refurbished Laptops

As low as $255
The selection changes around a bit, but Dell always has solid refurbished laptops available at the Dell Outlet.
Buy at Dell
