It’s not too late for back-to-school laptop deals at Dell

It’s the back-to-school season! Since education has become more digital over the last few years, students don’t just need high-quality backpacks or pens; they also need great laptop deals. These machines should be able to run the many daily tasks that come with student life. If you’re looking for great student laptop deals that won’t break the bank, you’ve come to the right place. Dell is offering its Inspiron 15 3000 for just $380, a whole $139 off the original price of $519. Find out why it’s one of our favorite back-to-school Dell laptop deals below.

In our roundup of the best laptop brands, we put Dell in the top spot. One of the reasons is because the brand has great options for affordable price points, and this laptop is a great example of that. The New Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop has an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and a 128 GB solid-state drive. While it’s not monstrous in terms of specs, it offers fantastic value for its price point. This laptop should have no problem handling all the busy work that comes with being a student — browsing the web, making research papers, and doing homework — while also providing enough space to store all of your documents.

It’s equipped with a 720p HD camera, so you can call into Zoom meetings to attend class or coordinate homework with classmates without needing to buy an extra webcam. It also comes with a healthy selection of ports. There are 3 USB slots, an audio jack, an SD card slot, and an HDMI 1.4 port. This means that if you don’t think the sizeable anti-glare 15.6-inch 1080p display is enough real estate, you can easily hook it up to great desktop monitor deals. It’s equipped with Bluetooth, so you can easily pair it with a pair of wireless earbuds or a speaker. It also has a fairly thin build, light weight, and sleek design, making it easy to stuff into your backpack before heading onto campus.

If you need to buy something soon for school, you can’t go wrong with this laptop. It has decent performance, good compatibility with peripherals and devices, and a sleek, premium-looking design. On top of all that, it’s on sale right now at Dell’s website for just $380, which is $139 off the original price of $519, a 27% discount. If you’re interested, click that Buy Now button and get this deal as soon as you can because it could end at any moment.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a fantastic option for most people, but you might be looking for something more powerful or affordable. In that case, you might want to check out some other great laptops from Dell. We’ve compiled some of the best deals below.

