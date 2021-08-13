  1. Deals
This Dell laptop is so cheap for back-to-school — but not for long

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop with a nature scene on the display.

For parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year, you might want to narrow your search to student laptop deals for affordability. In particular, Dell laptop deals will get you dependable machines, including the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is on sale at $109 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $280 from its original price of $389.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is tagged in Digital Trends’ best Dell laptops for 2021 as the top choice for those on a budget, as it offers amazing value with affordable prices without sacrificing performance. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which is more than enough for schoolwork such as researching online, typing documents, and making presentations. Joining virtual classes is also possible through the laptop’s built-in HD webcam, while its abundance of ports allows you to connect accessories that you purchase from wireless mouse deals, for example.

It’s comfortable to work with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, as its lift hinge raises the laptop for an ergonomic typing angle, while Dell’s ComfortView feature reduces the blue light emissions of the 15.6-inch HD display, preventing eye fatigue when looking at the screen for several hours in a day. The laptop also comes with rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge, which prevents it from skidding and keeps it stable while students complete their assignments.

Students who need a reliable laptop to help get them through the new school year won’t be disappointed with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. With Dell’s $109 discount for the laptop, which lowers its price to $280 from its original price of $389, it’s an even better deal for parents on a tight budget. There’s no telling when the offer will disappear though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 before the back-to-school rush, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a solid choice if its primary purpose is for schoolwork, but it’s not the only option that’s available to you. To help you see what the offers from other retailers look like, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available.

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD)

$1,470 $1,650
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 7000 (Core i7, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$700 $1,000
Powerful processing, fast charging, and sizable storage are all you need in a laptop, and the Inspiron 14 7000 offers just that and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,009 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Dell Laptop Deals

Up to 45% Off
Now's a perfect time to shop for quality computers, and right now, Dell is discounting everything from desktop PCs to laptops down to rock-bottom prices.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$735 $1,019
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 (11th Gen Core i3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD)

$310 $519
The Inspiron 15 3000 pairs a budget-friendly build with some welcome updates, most notable of which is the addition of the new 11th-gen Intel Core CPUs. It's basic, but it'll get the job done.
Buy at Dell
