For parents who are helping their children look for laptop deals in preparation for the new school year, you might want to narrow your search to student laptop deals for affordability. In particular, Dell laptop deals will get you dependable machines, including the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, which is on sale at $109 off, bringing the laptop’s price down to $280 from its original price of $389.

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is tagged in Digital Trends’ best Dell laptops for 2021 as the top choice for those on a budget, as it offers amazing value with affordable prices without sacrificing performance. It’s powered by the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 600, which is more than enough for schoolwork such as researching online, typing documents, and making presentations. Joining virtual classes is also possible through the laptop’s built-in HD webcam, while its abundance of ports allows you to connect accessories that you purchase from wireless mouse deals, for example.

It’s comfortable to work with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, as its lift hinge raises the laptop for an ergonomic typing angle, while Dell’s ComfortView feature reduces the blue light emissions of the 15.6-inch HD display, preventing eye fatigue when looking at the screen for several hours in a day. The laptop also comes with rubber feet and bumpers on the hinge, which prevents it from skidding and keeps it stable while students complete their assignments.

Students who need a reliable laptop to help get them through the new school year won’t be disappointed with the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. With Dell’s $109 discount for the laptop, which lowers its price to $280 from its original price of $389, it’s an even better deal for parents on a tight budget. There’s no telling when the offer will disappear though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 before the back-to-school rush, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell laptop deals

The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is a solid choice if its primary purpose is for schoolwork, but it’s not the only option that’s available to you. To help you see what the offers from other retailers look like, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell laptop deals that are currently available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations