Dell semi-annual sale: get this 15-inch Windows 11 laptop for $250

Jennifer Allen
By
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 on a white background.

One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is at Dell. As part of the Dell sales, you can buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop for $250, saving you $50 off the usual price of $300. On a different laptop, $50 might not sound like a huge saving but when you consider the laptop only starts at $300, $50 off really adds up. It also bundles in six months of The Disney Bundle, giving you Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu (with ads) for free. It’s a basic but ideal system for working from home, too. Let’s take a look at why you might want to buy the Dell Inspiron 15 laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

The Dell Inspiron 15 is one of the cheapest Dell laptop deals around, making it the kind of price you would normally expect to spend on a Chromebook. It offers simple but useful specs. This includes an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB of memory plus 128GB of SSD storage. None of that is revolutionary by any means and it won’t compete with the best laptops but it’s fine for this price range. Crucially, the Dell Inspiron 15 runs Windows 11 Home in S Mode so you can still enjoy the Windows experience with this basic spec.

The Dell Inspiron 15 also has a pretty decent screen with a 15.6-inch HD display that has anti-glare properties and a LED-backlit panel. Reminding you why Dell is one of the best laptop brands around, the Dell Inspiron 15 also offers up an expansive keyboard as well as a numeric keypad, spacious touchpad, and 6.4% larger keycaps than previous models. It also has a lift hinge that raises your device to an ergonomic angle so it’s more comfortable to type on. It’s all perfectly designed for anyone who wants to work on the move but doesn’t want to spend a fortune on something to simply web browse or type documents on.

Full of useful details, the Dell Inspiron 15 is a consistently great value. Even better value than usual, it’s reduced from $300 down to $250 right now as part of Dell’s semi-annual sale. A saving of $50, it’s just got even more tempting to buy. Buy it now while stocks last.

