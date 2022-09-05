This 15-inch Dell laptop is $210 for Labor Day

If you’ve been looking forward to Labor Day sales to buy a dependable laptop for cheap, this may be what you’ve been waiting for — a $90 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15, which brings the laptop’s price from Dell down to a very affordable $210 from its original price of $300. This is a limited-quantity offer though, and with shoppers prowling through Labor Day laptop sales, we’re not sure if this deal will still be available by the end of the holiday. Click that Buy Now button immediately if you don’t want to miss out.

Why you should buy the Dell Inspiron 15

Dell is considered one of the best laptop brands because of its XPS models, including the Dell XPS 13, and high-performance business laptops. However, it also rolls out reliable budget options like the Dell Inspiron 15. While the laptop’s specifications of the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM are a far cry from what you’ll find in the best laptops, they’re more than enough if you’re only planning to use the Dell Inspiron 15 for basic tasks such as doing online research, typing documents, and watching streaming content. This affordable laptop, however, is equipped with a 128GB SSD, which is a lot of space for office or school files, and it also comes with Windows 11 Home in S Mode pre-installed.

The Dell Inspiron 15 packs a 15.6-inch HD display with narrow borders on three sides to minimize distractions, and it features Dell’s ComfortView technology that helps minimize blue light emissions that may be harmful to your eyes. For extra comfort, a lift hinge raises the laptop to an ergonomic angle while you type. The battery of the Dell Inspiron 15 recharges up to 80% after 60 minutes of being plugged in, thanks to Dell’s ExpressCharge capabilities.

This Labor Day, shoppers who are hoping to purchase an affordable laptop shouldn’t look any further than Dell’s $90 discount for the Dell Inspiron 15. It’s yours for just $210, compared to its sticker price of $300. Stocks are going quickly though, so you might not be able to take advantage of this special price if you hesitate to finalize your purchase. Hurry up if you want to get the Dell Inspiron 15 for much cheaper than usual.

