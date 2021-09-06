If you’ve been planning to buy a new computer or accessories, whether for working from home, attending online classes, or engaging in gaming sessions, you should take advantage of this year’s Dell Labor Day sales. There’s no limit to the number of Dell Labor Day deals that you can get, so as long as you’ve got the budget, you can build your workstation or gaming corner from scratch while enjoying significant savings in the process.

There’s something for everyone in the Dell Labor Day sales, as there are offers from the retailer’s various product categories that cater to different budget ranges. You’ll find Dell Labor Day deals on gaming PCs, laptops, monitors, and everything else that you may need. To help you find what you’re looking for, and to give you an idea of what kind of discounts you’ll be able to enjoy for the holiday, we’ve rounded up some of the best Dell Labor Day deals that are available. Feel free to check out the Dell Labor Day sales on your own though, as there are many more offers that are waiting for you.

27-inch Dell SE2722H Monitor – $170, was $250

The Dell SE2722H features a 27-inch display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 75 Hz, with support for AMD’s FreeSync technology for tear-free visuals when you use the monitor for gaming. It helps reduce clutter on your desk with its built-in power supply unit and cable holder, and it protects your eyes from fatigue through the flicker-free, anti-glare screen. The Dell SE2722H is available for just $170, after an $80 discount to its original price of $250.

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop – $300, was $380

If you need a budget laptop that won’t have any trouble with basic functions, go for the Dell Inspiron 15 3000. The laptop is powered by the Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel UHD Graphics 605, with a 128GB SSD for storage and a 15.6-inch HD display. You can purchase the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 for just $300, after an $80 price cut to its original price of $380.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop – $650, was $980

Gamers shouldn’t settle for anything less than a gaming laptop, such as the Dell G15. It’s equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, making it capable of running the latest games, which you will appreciate on the 15.6-inch Full HD screen. There’s currently a $330 discount for the Dell G15, which brings the gaming laptop’s price down to $650 from its original price of $980.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop – $1,150, was $1,400

The top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021, the Dell XPS 13 offers powerful performance with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, in addition to a stylish design with the narrow bezels surrounding the 13.3-inch Full HD display. Take advantage of the $250 discount on the Dell XPS 13, which lowers the laptop’s price to $1,150 from its original price of $1,400.

Dell XPS 15 Laptop – $1,450, was $1,950

For a bigger and clearer display, go for the Dell XPS 15 touch laptop, which features a 15.6-inch 4K UHD touchscreen. Inside are the 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card, and a 512GB SSD, so it’s no slouch when it comes to performance. If you’re interested, it’s currently sold for $1,450, for $500 in savings from its original price of $1,950.

Should you shop the Dell Labor Day sale 2021?

You should never ignore potential savings on items that you’re going to buy anyway, so if your computer needs a replacement or an upgrade sooner rather than later, take advantage of the Dell Labor Day deals. Discounts of even just a few dollars will add up to either stretch your budget for more things to add to your cart or minimize the damage to your living expenses. However, Dell’s price cuts for Labor Day are often much more than that, so you will likely be able to afford computers and accessories that were previously outside your budget.

If you’re at home for the holiday, you’ll have more time to browse the Dell Labor Day sales, which is important as you’ll have to study the specifications of the items that you’d like to buy. You shouldn’t rush through the process and impulsively buy the first listing that catches your eye, as you may later find a product that’s better and within your budget, or with the same features but at a lower price. However, this also means that other shoppers will be active on Dell’s website, so while you shouldn’t be hasty in making your decision, you shouldn’t be taking too much time either, as stocks for certain products may go quickly.

Another advantage of shopping from Dell Labor Day deals is that it’s less complicated to make multiple purchases from a single retailer, compared with buying items from several sellers. All of the products that you purchased will be shipped as one package, so you’re all set to go as soon as you get it, instead of having to wait for everything to arrive from different sources and shipping channels. Additionally, if you purchase your whole setup from Dell, you’re sure that there won’t be any compatibility issues between the components and accessories that you get. This is less of issue these days, but it’s still something to consider when buying items from different brands.

One of the most popular reasons for ignoring Dell Labor Day sales is that shoppers would rather wait for bigger discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. While there’s definitely the possibility for bigger savings during the massively popular shopping events, there’s also the chance that the price cuts will be similar, or even less, than what you’re seeing right now from Dell. If you’ve got the budget right now, you should finalize your purchases as soon as you can to start enjoying your new computers and accessories, instead of waiting for deals that may never come.

