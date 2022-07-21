This powerful Dell laptop is over $1,200 off today

If you’re in search of a professional computer with the capacity to go anywhere with you, look no further than the Dell Latitude 5520. And if you’re in search of one of the best laptop deals, look no further than this deal on the Latitude 5520, which discounts this powerhouse laptop down to just $1,709 when you purchase directly from Dell. That’s a massive savings of more than $1,200, as its regular price clears the $2,900 mark. Free next-day delivery is included with your purchase, making this one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find.

Dell has long been one of the best laptop brands, and with the Latitude 5520 laptop, it’s making a case as such to working professionals, creatives, and even general laptop users. Like all of the best laptops, the Dell Latitude 5520 brings impressive performance to your working world. As spec’d for this deal, it comes with a quad-core Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, Integrated Intel Iris XE graphics, and a super speedy 512GB solid-state drive. All of these combine to create a powerful computing experience no matter what sort of work you’re looking to throw at the Latitude 5520, and enough storage to house all of your favorite apps and software. If you’re uncertain what your needs in a laptop are, or if the Dell Latitude 5520 is right for you, our laptop buying guide can offer some guidance.

If you’re a remote worker or collaborate regularly, the Dell Latitude 5520 competes with the best laptops for videoconferencing with its HD webcam and dual-array microphones. It also comes with software called ExpressConnect, which automatically detects the strongest internet access point around. This is great for remote workers who take care of things at the coffee shop, and for office workers who share bandwidth on a day-to-day basis. Battery life is top notch with the Latitude 5520, with ExpressCharge technology extending runtime and delivering a 35% charge in just 20 minutes. This laptop also looks good on a desk and pairs well with any of the best desktop monitor deals taking place right now.

It’s not often you can grab such a powerful laptop for just over $1,700. With a sale price of $1,709, the Dell Latitude 5520 is worth pouncing on. It regularly costs more than $2,900, making this deal a savings of more than $1,200. Again, free next-day delivery is included with your purchase.

