Dell’s best back-to-school laptop is ridiculously cheap today

Back to school is here once again. If you’re still looking for the perfect student laptop for you or your child, then you’ll want to check out the student laptop deals going on now at Dell. The New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is on sale now at Dell for just $392, marked down $138 from its regular price of $530. This laptop features an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor for super fast speeds, a 128GB Solid State Drive, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection capability, and it comes equipped with Windows 11, so you can get right to work straight out of the box.

Whether you’re a parent looking for a laptop to send off to school with your young students, or you’re a student who needs their own laptop for school work and personal use, you can’t go wrong with the Dell laptop deals going on now. From streaming Netflix after class to staying in touch with friends and family, attending online classes and lectures, completing homework, and more, get it all done with the Dell New Inspiron Laptop. Featuring high-speed, responsive performance from the Intel i3 Core processor and blue-light blocking software to reduce harmful eye strain, you’ll enjoy quick performance and an easy-to-use and view interface in everything you do.

This student laptop features a built-in webcam, along with mic and speakers, so you can easily attend online classes and lectures, Skype with family and friends back home, or watch movies when you need a break. Weighing less than 4 pounds, you can easily pack this laptop into your bag for in-class note-taking and research. Use the Express Charge capabilities to charge your laptop quickly for more time surfing the web and studying on the go, and less time tethered to an outlet.

There’s never been a better time to get a new laptop for all of your school needs with these laptop deals. Right now, you’ll save $138 when you grab the New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop from Dell for just $392, marked down from its regularly marked price of $530. Make the grade all year long and keep on top of projects and in touch with family with this student laptop from Dell.

