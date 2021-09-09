  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell’s best back-to-school laptop is ridiculously cheap today

By

Back to school is here once again. If you’re still looking for the perfect student laptop for you or your child, then you’ll want to check out the student laptop deals going on now at Dell. The New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop is on sale now at Dell for just $392, marked down $138 from its regular price of $530. This laptop features an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor for super fast speeds, a 128GB Solid State Drive, and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection capability, and it comes equipped with Windows 11, so you can get right to work straight out of the box.

Buy Now

Whether you’re a parent looking for a laptop to send off to school with your young students, or you’re a student who needs their own laptop for school work and personal use, you can’t go wrong with the Dell laptop deals going on now. From streaming Netflix after class to staying in touch with friends and family, attending online classes and lectures, completing homework, and more, get it all done with the Dell New Inspiron Laptop. Featuring high-speed, responsive performance from the Intel i3 Core processor and blue-light blocking software to reduce harmful eye strain, you’ll enjoy quick performance and an easy-to-use and view interface in everything you do.

This student laptop features a built-in webcam, along with mic and speakers, so you can easily attend online classes and lectures, Skype with family and friends back home, or watch movies when you need a break. Weighing less than 4 pounds, you can easily pack this laptop into your bag for in-class note-taking and research. Use the Express Charge capabilities to charge your laptop quickly for more time surfing the web and studying on the go, and less time tethered to an outlet.

There’s never been a better time to get a new laptop for all of your school needs with these laptop deals. Right now, you’ll save $138 when you grab the New Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop from Dell for just $392, marked down from its regularly marked price of $530. Make the grade all year long and keep on top of projects and in touch with family with this student laptop from Dell.

Buy Now

More Student Laptop Deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great student laptop and desktop monitor deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$950 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Buy at HP

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,289 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

HP Laptop 15t-dw300 (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $600
Looking for a high-performing laptop on a budget? This powerful and lightweight laptop is for you. Its i7 processor combined with selection of ports makes it a great budget laptop for every day use.
Buy at HP

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$960 $980
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$902 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Watch this FPV drone video open Stephen Colbert’s Late Show

The exterior of the Ed Sullivan Theater in New York City.

The iRobot Roomba j7+ monitors your floors to avoid wires, pet droppings

iRobbot Roomba j7+ docked against wall.

Most powerful space telescope ever built gets a new launch date

james webb space telescope exoplanet search

NASA’s Mars rover on a roll as it collects second rock sample in a week

A sample of Mars rock inside a collection tube on the Perseverance rover.

The DJI OM 5 is a unique smartphone gimbal with a built-in selfie stick

DJI OM 5

Best cheap grill deals for September 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for September 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

New Apple iOS 15 features emerge in Tips app in advance of iPhone 13 launch

Apple's Craig Federighi standing in front of the iOS 15 logo.

An Apple iPad shortage hints at a new iPad refresh

iPhone 11 Pro and iPad 2020

You won’t want to miss today’s air fryer oven deal at Best Buy

bella pro series 4 clice convection toaster oven deal best buy september 2021

Samsung Galaxy Buds are $50 off at Best Buy right now!

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Esports will be medaled events at the Asian Games 2022

League of Legends characters

Massive Sony 4K TVs are incredibly cheap right now

4K TV from Sony with scenic landscape on the display.