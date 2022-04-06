You’ll be able to enjoy significant savings by taking advantage of the various laptop deals that retailers are offering. However, if most of the offers are still outside of your budget for a new laptop, you might want to shift your focus to refurbished laptop deals. Now is actually a great time to buy from Dell laptop deals, as there’s a refurbished laptop sale that slashes 48% off the price of any item that you see on DellRefurbished.com.

To take advantage of the discounted prices plus free ground shipping for the products on DellRefurbished.com, you just have to input the coupon code APRIL48FLASH during the checkout process. The discount is applied before tax, shipping, and handling, and it can’t be combined with other coupon codes nor used on Dell’s Extended Warranty Sale, but you can’t ignore the savings that you can get from a 48% price cut. The coupon code is only valid for a limited time though — just 48 hours, from April 6, 9:00 a.m. CT to April 8, 9:00 a.m. CT — and we’re not sure how long stocks will last. If you see a deal that you like, you have to finalize your purchase right away or you’ll risk missing out.

Dell Latitude laptops — starting at $225

While Dell propelled itself to one of the best laptop brands with its top-of-the-line machines, its budget-friendly offerings, like the Dell Latitude laptops, are also worthwhile purchases because they’re reliable devices with relatively affordable prices. Dell Latitude laptops feature Intel processors ranging from Core i3 to Core i7, with RAM of 4GB to 16GB, so you can choose your preferred model depending on how you plan to use the laptop. According to Digital Trends’ laptop buying guide, you’ll want a more powerful processor and 16GB of RAM if you’re going to run intensive applications and engage in any kind of content creation, but a cheaper processor and lower RAM are sufficient if you’re only going to use the device for basic tasks like typing documents, browsing the internet, and watching streaming content. You’ll also have your choice among different display sizes, starting from 13-inch screens to as big as 16-inch screens, though you’ll have to consider that larger laptops will weigh more and will be more burdensome to carry around if you’re always on the go. In any case, you’ll find exactly what you need from the refurbished Dell Latitude laptops that are on sale.

Dell Latitude tablets — starting at $415

In addition to laptops, you can also take advantage of this sale to buy refurbished Dell Latitude tablets. For more versatility, some of the tablets that are available on DellRefurbished.com are 2-in-1 devices, so you can transform them into a laptop by attaching a keyboard whenever the situation calls for it. While Dell Latitude tablets aren’t as powerful as the high-end models in Digital Trends’ best tablets, they’re still more than capable of keeping up with your daily activities, with processors ranging from the Intel Core i3 to Intel Core i7, and RAM of 8GB to 16GB. Most of their screens are 12.3 inches, which is big enough to be easy on the eyes without sacrificing portability. Whether you want a traditional tablet or a 2-in-1 device, check out what’s available from these refurbished Dell latitude tablets.

