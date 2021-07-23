Dell slashes tons off these beautiful curved gaming monitors

Upgrading your computer with gaming PC deals is just the start of your investments if you’re a gamer, as you shouldn’t forget to purchase high-quality accessories and a worthy monitor. If you’ve already spent a lot, you should be on the lookout for gaming monitor deals so that you can enjoy savings while building out the rest of your gaming setup.

Dell, one of the most reliable sources of discounts for gamers, is currently offering special prices for a pair of curved gaming monitors, which provide a more immersive playing experience when compared with their flat counterparts. The Dell S3222DGM is $125 off, bringing its price down to $375 from $500, while the Alienware AW3821DW is $570 off, lowering its price to $1,330 from $1,900.

The Dell S3222DGM features a 32-inch curved display with a native resolution of 2560 x 1440, offering 77% more screen content compared with Full HD monitors. With a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, even fast-moving visuals will be shown with incredible clarity, while AMD FreeSync Premium technology ensures responsive and stutter-free gameplay. Meanwhile, the flicker-free screen and ComfortView solution keep your eyes fresh by reducing the fatigue caused by uncontrollable brightness and blue light emissions.

If you plan on playing for long hours, you’ll be comfortable with the Dell S3222DGM because of its slim stand that may be easily adjusted for the perfect viewing angle, and its angled base that opens up more desktop space so your other accessories won’t be cramped. The gaming monitor also featured a uniquely designed downlight that illuminates your keyboard and mouse, so you won’t struggle in low-light environments.

For an affordable curved gaming monitor, the Dell S3222DGM is one of your best bets, especially with Dell’s $125 discount that brings its price down to just $375 from its original price of $500. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to purchase a curved gaming monitor with this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

If you want a curved gaming monitor that’s more advanced, check out the Alienware AW3821DW. The Dell-owned brand is serious about gaming, and it shows with the monitor’s 38-inch curved screen with 3840 x 1600 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 600 for realistic images, and IPS Nano Color technology for wider color coverage. The monitor also boasts of NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certification, which ensures smooth gaming with top-quality HDR renderings.

The fully adjustable stand of the Alienware AW3821DW allows for easy adjustability, so you won’t have trouble finding its perfect position while you play. The AlienFX system lets you customize the gaming monitor’s lighting, but you shouldn’t worry about straining your eyes with these effects because of its flicker-free screen with ComfortView, for optimum visual comfort as blue light emissions are blocked. This means that there won’t be a problem following your marathon gaming sessions.

The premium gaming experience provided by the Alienware AW3821DW makes it worth the price of admission, but you don’t have to pay full price. Dell is offering a $570 discount on the curved gaming monitor’s original price of $1,900, bringing it down to $1,330. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Alienware AW3821DW, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click on that Buy Now button immediately.

Dell’s discounts for the Dell S3222DGM and Alienware AW3821DW will be tough to beat, but there are many other gaming monitors on sale from different retailers if you want to look around. Here, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming monitor deals that are available right now to help you with your search.

