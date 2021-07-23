  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell slashes tons off these beautiful curved gaming monitors

By

Upgrading your computer with gaming PC deals is just the start of your investments if you’re a gamer, as you shouldn’t forget to purchase high-quality accessories and a worthy monitor. If you’ve already spent a lot, you should be on the lookout for gaming monitor deals so that you can enjoy savings while building out the rest of your gaming setup.

Dell, one of the most reliable sources of discounts for gamers, is currently offering special prices for a pair of curved gaming monitors, which provide a more immersive playing experience when compared with their flat counterparts. The Dell S3222DGM is $125 off, bringing its price down to $375 from $500, while the Alienware AW3821DW is $570 off, lowering its price to $1,330 from $1,900.

Dell S3222DGM – $375, was $500

Alienware AW3821DW – $1,330, was $1,900

Dell S3222DGM – $375, was $500

A curved gaming monitor by Dell with a stand.

The Dell S3222DGM features a 32-inch curved display with a native resolution of 2560 x 1440, offering 77% more screen content compared with Full HD monitors. With a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, even fast-moving visuals will be shown with incredible clarity, while AMD FreeSync Premium technology ensures responsive and stutter-free gameplay. Meanwhile, the flicker-free screen and ComfortView solution keep your eyes fresh by reducing the fatigue caused by uncontrollable brightness and blue light emissions.

If you plan on playing for long hours, you’ll be comfortable with the Dell S3222DGM because of its slim stand that may be easily adjusted for the perfect viewing angle, and its angled base that opens up more desktop space so your other accessories won’t be cramped. The gaming monitor also featured a uniquely designed downlight that illuminates your keyboard and mouse, so you won’t struggle in low-light environments.

For an affordable curved gaming monitor, the Dell S3222DGM is one of your best bets, especially with Dell’s $125 discount that brings its price down to just $375 from its original price of $500. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you want to purchase a curved gaming monitor with this special offer, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Alienware AW3821DW – $1,330, was $1,900

A curved gaming monitor from Alienware with stand.

If you want a curved gaming monitor that’s more advanced, check out the Alienware AW3821DW. The Dell-owned brand is serious about gaming, and it shows with the monitor’s 38-inch curved screen with 3840 x 1600 resolution, VESA DisplayHDR 600 for realistic images, and IPS Nano Color technology for wider color coverage. The monitor also boasts of NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate certification, which ensures smooth gaming with top-quality HDR renderings.

The fully adjustable stand of the Alienware AW3821DW allows for easy adjustability, so you won’t have trouble finding its perfect position while you play. The AlienFX system lets you customize the gaming monitor’s lighting, but you shouldn’t worry about straining your eyes with these effects because of its flicker-free screen with ComfortView, for optimum visual comfort as blue light emissions are blocked. This means that there won’t be a problem following your marathon gaming sessions.

The premium gaming experience provided by the Alienware AW3821DW makes it worth the price of admission, but you don’t have to pay full price. Dell is offering a $570 discount on the curved gaming monitor’s original price of $1,900, bringing it down to $1,330. It’s unclear when the deal will end, so if you’re already looking forward to playing your favorite games on the Alienware AW3821DW, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click on that Buy Now button immediately.

More gaming monitor deals

Dell’s discounts for the Dell S3222DGM and Alienware AW3821DW will be tough to beat, but there are many other gaming monitors on sale from different retailers if you want to look around. Here, we’ve gathered some of the best gaming monitor deals that are available right now to help you with your search.

BenQ EX3501R Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor

$600 $750
With this ultra-wide monitor, you're getting a lot of room for multitasking, especially thanks to the 3440x1440 resolution with 1800R curvature. You'll have more room for your open windows.
Buy at Amazon

MSI Optix G241VC 24-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor

$130 $150
This MSI gaming monitor offers a 13.6-inch LCD panel with LED backlight, 1ms response time, 75Hz refresh rate, and 1920 x 1080 resolution, all for a great gaming experience.
Buy at Amazon
Prime Day Deal

Asus VG279Q 27-Inch IPS 144Hz 1080p FreeSync Monitor

$215 $299
For long gaming sessions, your eyes will thank you for this Asus VG279Q monitor. You can enjoy 1080p graphics and FreeSync vertical sync technology without a huge hit to your wallet.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung 32" G77 Curved 1440p 240Hz Gaming Monitor T1 Faker Edition

$700 $850
With a Quad HD 2K resolution display, you can immerse yourself in gameplay for hours while enjoying a fast, lag-free performance.
Buy at Best Buy
BACKORDERED

BenQ EX2780Q 27” 1440P IPS 144Hz Gaming Monitor

$400 $500
If you want cinematic gold, this 27-inch BenQ EX280Q monitor is great for users with an eye for visuals. With a 1440p resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, any game can become a full-blown movie.
Buy at Amazon
Free $25 gift card

Dell S2721DGF 27-Inch IPS 165Hz 1440p G-Sync + FreeSync Gaming Monitor

$380 $610
G-Sync monitors are usually a bit more costly, but this display is compatible with both FreeSync and G-Sync so you don't have to worry about V-sync incompatibility with your GPU.
Buy at Dell
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

One of the best true wireless earbuds (Sony ANCs) are super cheap today

sony wf sp800n review featured

This 70-inch 4K TV is so cheap at Best Buy it could be a mistake

Hisense 70A6G Class 4K UHD Android Smart TV

Best Buy is practically giving away the Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus today

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus white bg

Apple AirPods are 20% off today at Staples

Apple AirPods Pro

This gaming headset is practically free at Dell today

A black Corsair gaming headset with a microphone.

Dell is practically handing out desktop monitors today

A Dell monitor with a 24-inch display and a stand.

This is the Dell XPS laptop deal you’ve been waiting for

dell xps 13 laptop deal july 2021 jpg 2 720x720

One of our favorite 4K TVs just got a giant discount at Walmart

TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series

This is the cheapest (good) laptop that you can buy today

Asus 14-inch laptop

Best cheap grill deals for July 2021

people grilling outside

Best cheap office chair deals for July 2021

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair

Best cheap Dyson vaccum and fan deals for July 2021

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best cheap Nest Thermostat deals for July 2021

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1