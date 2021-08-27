Save $650 with this powerful Dell work laptop deal

Finding the ideal laptop for work can be daunting. There are many things you need to consider: The price, the performance, and most importantly, the reliability. You have to ensure that the laptop won’t suddenly fail and make all your precious work documents inaccessible. For reliable laptops, you should look at Dell laptop deals, especially the one we’re sharing with you today. Right now, on Dell’s website, you can get the Vostro 15 5502 Laptop for only $700, which is an enormous $650 off of its original price of $1,350. You probably won’t find better home office deals than that.

When we named Dell one of the best laptop brands, we said they’re the great, cost-effective PCs for work that last for a really long time. The Dell Vostro 15 5502 is a shining example of that, especially at its current price. It’s equipped with a powerful 11th-generation quad-core Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of high-speed 3,200MHz memory. Whether you’re working with large Excel spreadsheets or frantically managing social media accounts, expect it to handle all your most demanding work tasks without any issues. It also has a 512GB m.2 solid-state drive, significantly more high-speed storage than some more expensive, premium laptop models. That’s plenty of space to store all of the documents and software you need for the workday.

If you’re working from home, you’ll be glad to know that the Vostro 15 has plenty of great features to make your workday better. There’s a sharp, vivid HD webcam, an internal webcam, and excellent built-in audio controls, perfect for all the Zoom calls that you’ll be joining. There’s a full-sized HDMI port, so you’ll be able to up great desktop monitor deals to give yourself more screen real-estate. There are also various helpful inputs, such as a USB type-C port, a microSD card reader, and an ethernet jack for high-speed wired connections. Lastly, with its thin bezels and attractive finish, you’ll find the Vostro easy on the eyes for the entire day.

If you’re looking for a great, everyday device for your job, this is a fantastic option. It’s packed with the features and performance you’ll need to do your work effectively. Even better, it’s priced at a massive discount right now. On Dell’s website, you can purchase it for just $700, which is an insane $650 off the regular price of $1,350. This is an absolute no-brainer, so click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to get this deal. Hurry because we’re not sure when this deal ends!

