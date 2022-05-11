Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is $800 off today

When looking for great work-from-home laptop deals, you need to consider a few things. Look for a computer with a sharp, clear screen that makes it easy to see all your windows and multitask. You should also pay close attention to the processing power, especially if you run a heavy workload. You can find some of the best workhorse computers among the Dell laptop deals, like this fantastic machine on sale today. Get the Dell Vostro 16 5620 for just $949, a massive $841 discount on the regular price of $1,790. Keep reading to discover what makes this the perfect computer for your workflow.

The Dell Vostro 16 5620 is a perfect example of why Dell is on our list of the best laptop brands. It’s a powerful, sleek device at an attractive price point, making it an excellent pick for anyone who wants a great work device. The Vostro 16 is equipped with one of the newest laptop chips on the market, the 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1260P processor. It has a unique design with 12 cores and 16 threads, with some cores dedicated to performance and others dedicated to efficiency. This helps the laptop achieve excellent raw performance and battery life without increasing its footprint. In addition, it’s paired with 16GB of DDR 3200MHz memory in dual-channel mode for excellent multitasking support.

The other significant feature for productivity is the display. It’s a 16-inch full HD panel with a 16:10 aspect ratio, which gives you more vertical screen space than usual. This lets you see more content at any given time, whether you have multiple windows open or you are browsing an article on the web. There’s also an excellent keyboard and a precision touchpad to take your work to any room in the house. You also get plenty of ports, including a Type-C port, two USB 3.2 ports, a headphone jack, and an SD card slot. There’s even an HDMI port to connect it with an external monitor at home easily.

You won’t find a better value in a laptop than this. You can pick up the Dell Vostro 16 5620 from Dell’s website for an insane discount. Get it for just $949, which is $841 off the standard price tag of $1,790. Hit the Buy Now button as soon as you can — this deal could expire quickly!

