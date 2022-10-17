Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is 49% off right now

Working from home regularly and looking for great laptop deals to enhance your productivity? You need the Dell Vostro 3510. Even better, right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 3510 for 49% off when you get it direct from Dell. Normally priced at $927, it’s down to $469 for a limited time only. Read on while we look at why it’s worth every cent.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 3510 laptop

Dell is one of the best laptop brands around so you can always be confident about what you’re buying from the firm. In the case of the Dell Vostro 3510, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB of memory plus 256GB of SSD storage. The screen is well-made too, being a 15.6-inch full HD display with narrow borders, an LED-backlit panel and a resolution of up to 1920 x 1080.

Realising that the best business laptops need to be a little different from the other best laptops around, the Dell Vostro 3510 also has useful tools for work purposes. Express Charge means you can get up to an 80% charge in one hour while a large touchpad is easy to manipulate as you work on the move. 6.4% bigger keycaps are convenient while there’s a lift hinge included so you gain more ergonomic wrist angles while you type. Increased airflow also assists. A numeric keypad further rounds things off well, especially if you need to enter a lot of figures regularly.

Alongside all that, you also have the benefit of reliable build quality courtesy of Dell always knowing how to construct a good laptop. It’s great peace of mind for anyone relying on it for work purposes. It’s the ideal system for anyone who needs to work from home without having a setup that takes up excessive room in their apartment or dorm.

Normally priced at $927, the Dell Vostro 3510 is down to $469 meaning you save $458 off the usual price. Practically half price, this is an excellent time to buy a well-designed business laptop for far less than usual. It’s available now directly through Dell. Snap it up while stocks last. We can’t see this sale lasting for long.

