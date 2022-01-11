With every new year comes new business goals and aspirations, and we’ve found one of the best laptop deals for anyone looking to raise their bar in the workplace in 2022. The Dell Vostro 5510 laptop is on sale at Dell today, marked all the way down to $959. That’s over $750 off its regular price of $1,713, making this an amazing deal to pair with some other home office deals and desktop monitor deals, and making the Dell Vostro 5510 laptop an affordable option for your computing needs in the new year.

With the Vostro 5510 laptop, Dell is making a case to all working professionals. Whether a remote employee, an entrepreneur, a content creator, or the chairman of the board, the Vostro 550 puts productivity first. It packs the processing and graphics specs needed to push through the workday, yet is engineered to remain quiet throughout the workday, with one of the quietest fan and cooling systems found in a laptop. It has the capability of charging from 0% to 80% in an hour, allowing you to take your work just about anywhere without fear of needing to hang around an outlet all day should you run your battery dry.

In addition to its internal specs, the Dell Vostro 5510 laptop has a lot of great features to get you through the workday. It has a crystal clear, high-quality HD camera made to accommodate an increasingly remotely-working world. It has a range of great security features, including a fingerprint reader and a commercial-grade security chip on the motherboard that creates and stores passwords and encryption keys. It’s packed with ports for expandability if you’re looking for something to anchor a home office setup, or if you’re looking for something to use amongst various displays between your home office and work. And even the Dell Vostro 5510’s design is engineered to make your life more convenient and productive, as it features a spill-resistant keyboard, military-grade build quality, and large trackpad that makes using the Vostro 5510 an effortless experience.

With an impressive savings of over $750 at Dell today, the Dell Vostro 5510 is a perfect fit for anyone looking to tackle their productivity at a discount. It’s currently only $959, marked all the way down from its regular price of $1,713. Click over to Dell to grab yours while this deal lasts.

