Dell’s best home office laptop is OVER $750 OFF right now

The Dell Vostro 5510 is a great laptop for anybody looking to focus more intently on their work, and we’ve found a deal on it that makes it one of the best Dell laptop deals and one of the best all-around laptop deals. The popular laptop is marked all the way down to $939 at Dell today, a savings of nearly $775 from its regular price of $1,713. It’s an amazing deal to pair with some other home office deals, and it includes free shipping as well.

Dell is making a case to all working professionals with the Vostro 5510 laptop. Whether a remote employee, an entrepreneur, a content creator, or the chairman of the board, the Vostro 550 puts productivity first. It packs the processing and graphics specs needed to push through the busiest of workdays, yet is engineered to remain efficient and unobtrusive, with one of the quietest fan and cooling systems found in a laptop. It has the capability of charging from 0% to 80% in an hour, allowing you to take your work just about anywhere without fear of needing to hang around an outlet all day should you run your battery dry.

In addition to its internal specs, the Dell Vostro 5510 laptop also has a high-quality HD camera made to accommodate a world that sees more and more people working from home and on the go. It has a range of great security features, including a fingerprint reader and a commercial-grade security chip on the motherboard that creates and stores passwords and encryption keys. It’s loaded with ports for expandability if you’re looking for a laptop that can anchor a home office setup or if you’re looking for something to use amongst various displays between your home office and workplace. And even the Dell Vostro 5510’s design is engineered to make your life more convenient and productive, as it features a spill-resistant keyboard, military-grade build quality and a large trackpad that makes using the Vostro 5510 an effortless experience.

With an impressive savings of over $750 at Dell today, the Dell Vostro 5510 is a perfect fit for anyone looking to tackle their productivity at a discount. It’s on sale for only $939 at Dell today, down from its regular price of $1,713. Free shipping is included with purchase of the Dell Vostro 5510, as is a great working experience.

