Whether you’re working from home, need a new system to play some games, or you want to get some work done, you’ll find a suitable laptop for a great price in Dell’s laptop deals. Not is Dell offering some wonderful daily and weekly deals, but it’s also discounting a lot of tech to keep up with the early Prime day promotions. As part of that, Dell is offering its Vostro 5510 laptop, the perfect work-from-home machine, for $699. That’s over $500 off the regular price!

The Vostro 5510 is rocking an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor (up to 4.4Ghz), 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and Windows 10 Pro. It’s been designed from the ground up for productivity and multitasking, with ultra-quiet cooling, a nearly bezel-less display, and fast-charging support. It has a 15.6inch Full HD display with anti-glare technology and narrow bezels. That display operates at a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080, with Intel Iris Xe graphics and shared video memory for visual performance and casual gaming support.

Pairing up the Vostro 5510 with a Dell monitor and some accessories is a way to build the perfect remote home office. Not to mention, the machine has been designed with a focus on productivity, featuring some high-performance internals.

The 11th-gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor has an 8MB cache and supports speeds up to 4.4Ghz. It also includes 8GB of DDR4 3200Mhz RAM, a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive, along with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth wireless connectivity.

The chassis and system have passed 15 different military-grade tests, so it’s durable and won’t break under pressure. It has a fingerprint reader that works with Windows Hello to make logging in super quick and simple, without compromising security and privacy. The TPM (Trusted Platform Module) 2.0 is a commercial-grade security chip to store passwords and encryption keys safely. The HD webcam even has its own shutter so you can seal it up when it’s not in use.

Dell is offering the Vostro 5510 virtually free, for a total of $699. That’s over $500 off the full price of $1,213, a whopping 42% discount. Seeing as this is one of the best work-from-home laptops on sale right now, you might want to scoop this deal up!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations