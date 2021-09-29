  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell’s best work computer is insanely cheap today with this deal

By
Dell Vostro 7500 laptop, one with screen open to show keyboard and one with screen closed, on a white background.

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!

Buy Now

The Dell Vostro laptop is built with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for incredibly fast speeds. Windows 10 Pro English comes pre-installed, so you can get to work as soon as possible with programs you’re familiar with. The 15.6-inch display lets you get a good look at everything on your screen, and the Nvidia GeForce graphics card gives you brilliant colors and contrast for a brilliant and immersive picture. Use Wi-Fi to connect to the internet and and Bluetooth to connect all of your favorite devices, including wireless keyboard and mouse, headphones, and more.

This laptop includes a large amount of storage for all of your documents, files, and photos. The long-lasting battery will keep you going all day, and when you need a boost, use the ExpressCharge to recover battery life even faster. Weighing less than 4 pounds, this laptop is lightweight and slim enough to fit into any bag for on-the-go use. If this laptop is a little out of your price range, don’t worry. There are lots more budget-friendly student laptop deals going on now. Check them out to find a new laptop that won’t break the bank.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the killer Dell laptop deals going on today at Dell. Order the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop now and pay just $819. That’s a savings of $894 off its regularly marked price of $1,713. Whether you’re streaming Netflix or Skyping with your boss, you’ll love the fast response and pristine picture you get from this laptop. Hurry, this deal won’t last long!

Buy Now

More laptop deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$900 $1,110
Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality. more
Buy at HP

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup. more
Buy at Amazon

HP 17 Laptop (Intel i3, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$450 $600
If you're a professional in need of a larger screen and some extra storage space, this HP laptop has over one terabyte of storage for all your clerical and office-related needs. more
Buy at Staples

Evoo 14-Inch Ultra Slim Notebook (Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$349 $560
Grab a new Evoo laptop packing a snappy Ryzen CPU and save some cash. Perfect specs for work and daily use without breaking the bank. more
Buy at Walmart

MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,214 $1,499
MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display. more
Buy at Amazon
Use eCoupon WSDEALS

Lenovo ThinkPad T15g 4K Laptop (Core i7, RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

$2,889 $4,989
The classically inspired ThinkPad T14 isn’t made to win visual design awards. It’s made to work; boasting great hardware that can easily handle heavy workloads and even gaming. more
Buy at Lenovo
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Everything we know about Triangle Strategy

Character walking through a village in Triangle Startegy.

Fortnite season 8 punchcards: A list of this season’s quests

Four characters overlooking crashed ship in Fortnite.

The best outdoor TVs for your backyard

The Samsung 55-inch The Terrace mounted outside.

How to update your PS5 controller

Geoff Keighley holding DualSense.

The best 4K webcams for 2021

Logitech Brio

The YouTube/NBCUniversal flap is why you need an over-the-air antenna

Clearstream 2Max HDTV Antenna

Google Lens is getting Chrome integration to help you find out-of-stock products

Google Lens shopping integration.

New floor tile tech could help power smart homes with footsteps

floor tile powers smart home with footsteps wood electrical generator r

HP is practically giving away laptops and desktops during this SURPRISE SALE!

HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-2225xt PC sitting on a wooden table in a home office setting.

Best cheap Microsoft Surface Pro deals for October 2021

We can’t believe how much Best Buy slashed off the Samsung Galaxy Tab price

samsung galaxy tab s7 plus review comics

Twitch’s new phone-verified chat aims feature to stomp out hate raids

Twitch Logo

The best upcoming Nintendo Switch games

upcoming-switch-games