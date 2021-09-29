Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

In the market for a high-performance laptop to help you accomplish all of your tasks and projects? Whether you’re a hard-working student or a seasoned professional, you already know how important it is to have the right tools for the job. This Dell laptop is reliable, fast, and features high-quality graphics, sound, and performance for your everyday needs. Right now, you can get the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop for just $819, marked down from its regular price of $1,713 for a savings of $894. Get it today and enjoy free shipping right to your door!

The Dell Vostro laptop is built with a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor for incredibly fast speeds. Windows 10 Pro English comes pre-installed, so you can get to work as soon as possible with programs you’re familiar with. The 15.6-inch display lets you get a good look at everything on your screen, and the Nvidia GeForce graphics card gives you brilliant colors and contrast for a brilliant and immersive picture. Use Wi-Fi to connect to the internet and and Bluetooth to connect all of your favorite devices, including wireless keyboard and mouse, headphones, and more.

This laptop includes a large amount of storage for all of your documents, files, and photos. The long-lasting battery will keep you going all day, and when you need a boost, use the ExpressCharge to recover battery life even faster. Weighing less than 4 pounds, this laptop is lightweight and slim enough to fit into any bag for on-the-go use. If this laptop is a little out of your price range, don’t worry. There are lots more budget-friendly student laptop deals going on now. Check them out to find a new laptop that won’t break the bank.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the killer Dell laptop deals going on today at Dell. Order the Dell Vostro 7500 Laptop now and pay just $819. That’s a savings of $894 off its regularly marked price of $1,713. Whether you’re streaming Netflix or Skyping with your boss, you’ll love the fast response and pristine picture you get from this laptop. Hurry, this deal won’t last long!

