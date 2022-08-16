Built for work, this Dell laptop with an RTX 3050 is $1,200 off

For anyone looking through laptop deals keen for a great business laptop, we’ve spotted a great one. Right now, you can buy the Dell Vostro 7510 direct from Dell for $1,199, saving you a huge $1,228 off the usual price of $2,427. Working out at over 50% off, this is phenomenal value for anyone seeking out one of the best Dell laptop deals. Hit the buy button below before it sells out or read on while we tell you all about it.

Why you should buy the Dell Vostro 7510

If you’ve been checking out the best business laptops, you’ll know how important it is to have power and portability all rolled into one. In the case of the Dell Vostro 7510, you get a powerful 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor along with 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage. That’s all you could need to ensure that multitasking is smooth sailing while never having to worry about running out of storage space. Alongside that, the Dell Vostro 7510 also packs in a good dedicated graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card that is actually better than some of the GPUs you’ll see within the best laptops. If you’re keen to get some gaming in alongside work and meetings, it’s definitely going to prove useful.

Running Windows 10 Pro with a Windows 11 Pro license included, the Dell Vostro 7510 is suitably kitted out for business. It has an attractive 15.6-inch full HD screen with 300 nits of brightness, ensuring it can cope with most lighting conditions while you’re on the move. A redesigned thermal system means its fans move efficiently with a drop-hinge that allows air to circulate underneath your laptop. It can also charge up fast with a 35% charge gained in just 20 minutes. A spill-resistant keyboard and aluminum chassis mean it’s robust, too.

With all the fine details you would expect from one of the best laptop brands out there, the Dell Vostro 7510 is a great bet for anyone looking for the ideal laptop for their small business. Even capable of playing games, it’s a highly flexible device. Normally priced at $2,427, it’s down to $1,199 right now making this the ideal time to buy.

Editors' Recommendations