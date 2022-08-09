If you’re self-employed or you work from home, this back-to-school season might be a good opportunity to take advantage of all of the laptop deals that are happening right now to upgrade your home office setup. Grabbing a new laptop will help you increase productivity so you can spend more time doing the things you love, and we’ve got the hookup on some Dell laptop deals that were made to get the job done. Keep reading to find out which business laptops are on sale right now, and click the links below to shop Dell’s best deals.

Vostro 3510 Laptop — $559, was $1,113

Dell’s Vostro 3510 laptop was made to be your business partner. It features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel UHD graphics, so it’s super fast when it runs the Windows 11 Pro operating system. The Vostro comes with 8GB of memory, so you can run all of your applications at the same time without noticing a drop in speed, and you can save all of your projects on its 256GB solid-state hard drive.

One of the most important things you need in your laptop is battery life, and the Vostro has got you covered with its 41Wh battery, so you know you can count on it to get you through the day. Even better, it recharges quickly, thanks to Dell’s Express Charge. It also features all of the ports you’ll need to connect to external devices for all the assorted projects you may be working on, including an SD card reader, USC-A and USB-C ports, and an HDMI port. It would be a mistake to miss this deal, and while you’re at it, you may want to consider checking out our picks for the best Microsoft Office deals going on right now, too.

Latitude 3520 Laptop — $979, was $1,585

Dell’s Latitude 3520 is a fan favorite for a reason. Simply put, this machine is a beast when it comes to business laptops. It features an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, so it’s lightning fast, and thanks to its 16 GB of memory, your apps launch almost immediately and there’s never a lag. Store all of your work on the Latitude’s 256GB solid-state hard drive, and maximize your productivity thanks to its 15.6-inch display.

The Latitude 3520 is lighter, smaller, and thinner than ever before, and best of all it features a totally upgraded keyboard. Dell made the new keyboard larger, with an edge-to-edge design, new keycaps, and a 10% larger touchpad making typing and navigating easier than ever. Even better, it’s backlit, too. The new display is brighter than previous models with 250-nit Full HD display panels.

