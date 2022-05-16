Dell XPS 13, 15, and 17 laptops are all on sale

You’ve got great timing if you’re planning to buy a Dell XPS laptop. They’re currently all on sale from Dell. The Dell XPS 13 is down to $1,550 after a $370 discount to its original price of $1,920; the Dell XPS 15 Touch is down to $1,900 after a $400 discount to its original price of $2,300; and the Dell XPS 17 is down to $2,200 after a $650 discount to its original price of $2,850. It’s unclear how long these offers will last, so if one of them catches your eye, you should click that Buy Now button right away.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,550, was $1,920

Dell XPS 15 Touch — $1,900, was $2,300

Dell XPS 17 — $2,200, was $2,850

Dell XPS 13 — $1,550, was $1,920

If you’re going for Dell XPS deals, you should first take a look at the Dell XPS 13, which is the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops. It’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe graphics for reliable performance whether you’re going to use it for work or school. The laptop features a 13.4-inch OLED touchscreen with narrow bezels on all sides, enabling a 16:10 aspect ratio that boosts productivity within a footprint that’s more similar to an 11-inch laptop, plus Eyesafe technology to reduce the harmful blue light that will strain your eyes. The Dell XPS 13 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which is plenty of space for your important software and files, and an advanced thermal redesign that includes dual fans and a heat pipe to prevent the laptop from overheating even after several hours of usage.

Dell XPS 15 Touch — $1,900, was $2,300

For those who prefer a slightly larger screen than what the Dell XPS 13 offers, the Dell XPS 15 is your best bet with its 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen that features the same narrow bezels, 16:10 aspect ratio, and Eyesafe technology. The laptop maintains powerful performance through its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended amount of RAM for content creation or running demanding apps, according to our laptop buying guide. The thermal design of the Dell XPS 15 Touch incorporates dual fans, dual heat pipes, and hidden exhaust venting at its hinge to maintain the laptop at peak performance. With a spacious keyboard, large keycaps, and a large touchpad, you won’t mind using the laptop over the whole day.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,200, was $2,850

The Dell XPS 17 is also in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the best Windows alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro. Equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, 16GB of RAM, and a 17-inch touchscreen with virtually no bezels and Eyesafe technology, it’s a great choice for video editors because of its powerful components for lag-free performance and large display to view the editing software’s interface. The laptop also comes with a 1TB SSD, for ample storage for all your projects and necessary apps, and a thermal design that includes dual opposite outlet fans and a vapor chamber that spans the entire width of the machine for maximum airflow and heat dissipation. The Dell XPS 17 also features large keycaps on its backlit keyboard, a large touchpad, and a form factor similar to a 15-inch laptop despite the 17-inch display.

Editors' Recommendations