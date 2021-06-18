  1. Deals
Dell is practically giving away XPS 13 laptops today

It’s always a good time to upgrade your laptop, especially with how they’ve become even more important for work and school. There’s no shortage of laptop deals from retailers, but if you want machines that are both powerful and reliable, you might want to start your search for a new laptop by looking at the available Dell XPS deals.

Dell XPS laptops are among the best in the industry, and here’s your chance to buy them with a discount from Dell so you can stretch your budget further. The Dell XPS 13 is available for only $900, after a $200 discount to its original price of $1,100, while the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is $500 off, bringing its price down to just $1,450 from its original price of $1,950.

Dell XPS 13 laptop — $900, was $1,100

The Dell XPS 13, which is currently the top choice in Digital Trends’ best laptops for 2021, is powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, for smooth launches of your favorite apps and crash-free multitasking between them. It’s also equipped with a 256GB SSD for enough storage for your software and documents, a 13.4-inch display with 1920 x 1200 resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a webcam with a four-element lens for sharp video in all areas of the frame. On top of all of this, the Dell XPS 13 looks sleek and elegant, with an aluminum chassis that also provides durability for when you need to be on the go with the laptop.

If you’re sold on the Dell XPS 13, you’re in luck because Dell is selling the popular machine at a significant discount. The laptop’s available at $200 off, lowering its price to $900 from its original price of $1,100. The deal’s availability is limited though, so if you’re already looking forward to using the Dell XPS 13 for work, school, or play but you’d rather not pay full price, you should click that Buy Now button while the offer’s still available.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop — $1,450, was $1,950

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 was released a year before the aforementioned version of the Dell XPS 13, which explains the 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor. It’s still a very capable machine though, with 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Plus Graphics that are more than enough to run the latest productivity apps. There’s also a 512GB SSD for storage, the same webcam with a four-element lens, and a 13.4-inch touchscreen with 3840 x 2400 resolution. The display is maximized with the device’s ability to transform from a laptop into a tablet by folding the keyboard back, which is easy to do even with one hand because of the variable torque hinge design. The aluminum chassis remains for durability as you switch between the two form factors, while a thermal redesign that includes separated dual fans and hidden exhaust venting allows the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 to stay cool and running at peak performance even after hours of usage.

The 2-in-1 version of the Dell XPS 13 adds another dimension to the laptop’s range of features, making it an even more impressive companion. It’s on sale from Dell with a $500 discount, so you can purchase the device for just $1,450, down from its original price of $1,950. It’s unclear how long the offer will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Dell XPS deals

If these two variants of the Dell XPS 13 don’t appeal to you, check out the offers for other Dell XPS laptops. We’ve gathered some of the best Dell XPS deals that you can take advantage of right now.

Dell XPS 15 (Intel i7, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti)

$1,900 $2,100
Dell's XPS 15 is all about power in a premium package, and this model demonstrates why. Its brilliant 1200p display, powerful GPU and plentiful RAM make it superb in all kinds of scenarios.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i5 CPU, 256GB SSD, 8GB RAM)

$784 $900
If you are in the market for a laptop that will last you years without breaking the bank, try this gem. It's plenty fast for everyday work, is built superbly well, and has great hardware.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 4K 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

$1,450 $1,950
If you need a 4K laptop with a great built-in webcam for Zoom meetings, then this Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is for you. Its webcam has a four-element lens and can enhance video quality even in low light.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 4K Touch Laptop (Core i7, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM) - Amazon Renewed

$1,000 $1,359
Need a new laptop for work and play? This deal on a Dell XPS 13 will sort you out with its blazing 10th-generation i7 processor and beautiful UHD+ display.
Buy at Amazon

Dell XPS 17 Laptop (Core i7, Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,750 $2,000
When dealing with heavy-duty office work, the XPS 17 laptop is more than ready with the demand thanks to its high-performance processor and impressive GPU power that cuts down on work-disrupting lag.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,098 $1,250
The Dell XPS 13 comes with a super immersive slim-bezel display on all four sides, along with an improved keyboard and trackpad. Making it one great laptop for productivity.
Buy at Dell
