Dell Black Friday deals are underway already this year, giving shoppers the ideal chance to beat the rush and still order new products at Black Friday prices. One of the best Black Friday laptop deals is on a Dell XPS 13. Right now, you can buy it for $799, saving you $260 off the usual price of $1,059. One of the best laptops around, this is a seriously good deal for anyone looking to be more productive on the move. Let’s take a look at why you need it.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

Dell is one of the best laptop brands out there right now so it’s hardly surprising that its Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic laptop. It’s the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop yet while packing in some great hardware. It has a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 8GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage. Its display is a delight, too. It has a 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 along with anti-glare properties and 500 nits of brightness. InfinityEdge technology means you can barely see the bezels keeping your screen attached to your laptop. It’s a great way of saving on space and bulk, without you missing out on key functionality.

Such style continues throughout the laptop with the Dell XPS 13 looking great. It offers bigger internal speakers than before despite being incredibly sleek. That’s not to the detriment of battery life either with an all-day battery life easily achieved here. Constructed with machined aluminum, it looks great while being robust. It also has useful features like a dual-sensor camera that separates infrared from RGB so you get better picture quality while taking video calls, as well as the benefits of fast sign-in courtesy of Windows Hello. Everything about it is exactly what you would expect from one of the best laptops around. If you’ve always loved the stylings of MacBooks but want something Windows-based, this is the system for you.

Normally priced at $1,059, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $799 right now as part of Dell’s early Black Friday deals. Buy it now so you can enjoy a truly exceptional laptop experience for less.

Editors' Recommendations