One of our favorite laptops is currently also one of the best laptop deals around right now. Over at Dell, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 for $849 saving you $150 off the usual price of $999. Stylish and powerful, it’s mostly everything you could want from a laptop in this price range. We’re here to tell you why it’s so great or you can simply hit the buy button below. After all, this sale price won’t stick around forever.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13

The highlight of the many Dell laptop deals right now, the Dell XPS 13 is pretty special. It offers a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory plus 512GB of SSD storage. Arguably best of all is its 13.4-inch full HD+ screen with InfinityEdge technology, so it has an edge-to-edge design along with 500 nits of brightness and anti-glare technology. It’s that kind of attention to detail that ensures the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops around.

Offering up to 12 hours of battery life, the Dell XPS 13 is also very thin and lightweight, weighing just 2.59 pounds. It’s the thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop yet having been constructed with machined aluminum, so it looks fantastic. As you’d expect from one of the best laptop brands around, it has plenty of cool and useful details. For instance, you can recharge to up to 80% in less than an hour thanks to Dell’s ExpressCharge technology. It also has bigger internal speakers than other models despite being so slender. There’s even improved quality courtesy of the dual sensor camera that separates infrared from RGB, even in low light. If you’re looking for a stylish yet powerful laptop, you really need the Dell XPS 13. It’s ideal for both work and pleasure thanks to offering great performance and looking good if you love to stream shows onto your laptop.

Normally priced at $999, the Dell XPS 13 is down to $849 right now at Dell. On sale for a limited time only, a saving of $150 is not to be ignored. It’s a great way of getting more for your money. Buy it now before you miss out.

