There’s still time to save $150 on the fantastic Dell XPS 13

Just because Labor Day is over doesn’t mean that there aren’t great laptop deals to be had. Right now, you can still snap up the latest Dell XPS 13 for just $700, saving you $150 on the usual price. It’s just one of many Dell XPS deals we’ve tracked down for you.

The Dell XPS 13 offers the latest 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with 4GB of memory, 128GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch touch display for added convenience. The latter is ideal if you want to get a bit more hands-on with your work while also still offering you plenty of screen space for everything else.

The Dell XPS 13 is full of great features that make this an attractive laptop for the price. One big advantage to the Dell XPS 13 is that it offers a 13.3-inch screen but it packs that into an 11-inch form factor so you benefit from a smaller laptop without being stuck with a smaller screen. The Dell XPS 13 also has a new webcam that’s not only smaller but it’s also better. It uses a 4-element lens so you get a superior sharp video while also enjoying less space taken up on the bezel of your laptop.

Thanks to these little touches, the Dell XPS 13 is Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet. It only weighs 2.7 pounds and it’s smaller and thinner than ever before so it will easily fit onto an airplane tray table, for instance. It’s ideal for tossing into your bag and taking out and about with you, without worrying about excessive weight.

Combined with being the most powerful 13-inch laptop in its class, the Dell XPS 13 is an unbeatable combo for anyone looking for a productivity focused device. It even offers great battery life with up to 19 hours when using productivity applications and up to 17 hours when streaming Netflix.

What are you waiting for? This is the perfect time to upgrade to this great 13-inch laptop. Right now, you can save $150 on the usual price meaning the Dell XPS 13 is just $700. Be quick though. Limited stock has been allocated meaning when it’s gone, it’s gone. You don’t want to miss out!

