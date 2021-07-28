If you’re in the market for a new laptop, you should know that one of the best laptop brands is Dell. In particular, the Dell XPS range offers some of the best laptops you can get your hands on. That’s why we’re so passionate about tracking down the best Dell XPS deals. However, while the Dell XPS 13 has been consistently one of our favorite laptops in recent times, there’s also the Dell XPS 17 to consider. Bigger and meatier in every way, it’s a tempting proposition for the power user. Read on while we check out both laptops and figure out what’s best for which user.

Dell XPS 17 — $2,050, was $2,100

A true powerhouse of a device, the Dell XPS 17 leaves the MacBook Pro in the dust according to our Dell XPS 17 review. That’s fighting talk indeed and we’re not surprised. It’s a beast of a laptop. Starting out with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, 512GB of SSD storage, plus an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, it’s ideally suited for all kinds of things. That ranges from your usual productivity tasks but also plenty of gaming and video editing, too. If you’re keen to play the latest games while on the move, this is the system for you. That’s certainly helped by the fact that it has a 17-inch full HD+ screen with InfinityEdge and AntiGlare technology so it looks fantastic in every lighting scenario. It’s a gorgeous system to as well, with neat features that mean its fans are well optimized and its advanced thermal design delivers amazing performance in an incredibly thin form factor. Everything about the Dell XPS 17 has been made with performance in mind, right down to an EyeSafe display that reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color. Check out our Dell XPS 17 buying guide to truly learn every single little thing about it.

Dell XPS 13 — $1,000, was $1,170

The Dell XPS 13 is the laptop endgame according to our Dell XPS 13 review and, honestly, it’s a pretty sweet deal. It’s a 13-inch laptop that squeezes itself into an 11-inch form factor so you get all the benefits of a laptop of this size without having to carry extra bulk. Specification-wise, it has an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, plus 256GB of SSD storage. Don’t count on playing many games on this system as it only has Intel Iris Xe graphics but for any kind of productivity task, the Dell XPS 13 is an absolute dream to use. Its 13.4-inch full HD+ display offers InfinityEdge technology as well as AntiGlare so it can cope with any surroundings or lighting issue without you losing focus. Everything about the Dell XPS 13 has been designed to be classy with 100% of the enclosure sculpted by a CNC machining process to look elegant while maintaining high build quality that’s stronger and stiffer than magnesium or plastic. Even its carbon fiber black palm has been inspired by the aerospace industry so it looks extra nice. For true elegance, you can’t go wrong with the Dell XPS 13.

Which Dell XPS laptop should I buy?

Because Dell makes such great laptops, you’ll be happy with whichever Dell XPS you go for. Crucially, the Dell XPS 17 is best for video editing or playing games on the move but that does come at the price of being a little less portable than the Dell XPS 13. If portability and an elegant laptop is what you need, go for the Dell XPS 13. It’s a productivity powerhouse for the price, even if it can’t cope with many games.

