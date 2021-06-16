  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap the Dell XPS 13 is before Prime Day

If you’re in the market for a new and stylish laptop, then you’re in luck. Right now, you can save a massive $150 on the fantastic Dell XPS 13 laptop at Dell bringing it down to just $750. It’s a shrewd move by the computer giant providing consumers with a fantastic offer right before Amazon’s Prime Day. If you’re keen to step away from the allure of Amazon, you’re going to be delighted with this Dell XPS 13 with Dell easily one of the best laptop brands out there right now. You’ll need to be quick though — stock is always limited on Dell sale items, so once it’s gone, it’s gone.

As we explained in our Dell XPS 13 review, the Dell XPS 13 has been the best laptop you can buy for years and that trend continues here. For the price, you get an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 13.3-inch FHD display. That’s everything you need for a productivity-focused device at this price and we’re sure you’ll be delighted.

Under the hood isn’t just where the Dell XPS 13 excels either. It also manages to squeeze all that into an 11-inch form so you get to enjoy a more lightweight and portable experience without missing out on the 13.3-inch screen. Almost everything about the Dell XPS 13 is better yet smaller right down to its webcam which is only 2.25mm yet provides a four-element lens that provides sharper video than before, even in dim lighting conditions. The laptop also only weighs just 2.6 pounds which is great if you plan on heading out and about with it.

With $150 off right now, the Dell XPS 13 is a super tempting proposition costing only $750 at the moment. Be quick though while stocks last.

If your heart is set on a Dell XPS system but you’re not sure if the Dell XPS 13 laptop is the one for you, we have plenty of other Dell XPS deals to check out too. Alternatively, we also have the best laptop deals too if you’d prefer to consider a different brand for your laptop needs.
