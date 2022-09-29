Hurry — save $550 with this limited time Dell XPS 13 laptop deal

If you’re looking for an all-purpose laptop, whether it be for school or for professional use, Dell currently has its XPS 13 laptop discounted to just $900. This is one of the best laptop deals you’ll find, as it’s a massive discount of $550 from the popular laptop’s regular price of $1,450. There are often several Dell laptop deals available, but it’s rare to find a discount this significant, and free shipping is included with your purchase of the Dell XPS 13 as well.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several different screen sizes, making it an extremely popular laptop option for just about anyone. In the Dell XPS 13, Dell is offering a 13-inch model that manages great portability without sacrificing power. As built for this deal, the XPS has a quad-core Intel i5 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics and 8GB of RAM. Like all of the best laptops, this provides plenty of power for most users, and when you throw in the 512GB solid-state drive, it also provides plenty of storage space to house all of your favorite software and apps.

Despite its impressive internal specs, the Dell XPS 13 is all about user experience. Its InfinityEdge screen makes for more screen real estate in a smaller footprint, and the Full HD resolution brings movies and other digital content to life. It has some nifty technological features like a fingerprint reader and the ability to respond to voice commands from up to 14 feet away. Its affordability is front and center with this deal, bringing it close to the price range of some of the best budget laptops, and the Dell XPS 13 is also a great alternative to the wildly popular Apple MacBook Air M2. It’s a great consideration for students or parents on a budget, and for any working professional who just needs a laptop that gets the job done without any fuss.

One of the best Dell XPS deals you'll come across, the Dell XPS 13 is just $900 at Dell today.

