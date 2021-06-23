  1. Deals
The best Prime Day laptop deal is still available today

Person sitting and holding Dell XPS 13 laptop on their lap.

We certainly had a blast over the last few days, thanks to all of the crazy sales and festivities. If you’re worried you missed out, have we got a surprise for you. There are a ton of Prime Day deals still available, some even being honored by Amazon. Don’t forget to check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale, which is still happening too. There are a lot of TVs, laptops, and home goods with great discounts, right now.

If you’re interested in laptop deals, Dell has you covered. The Dell XPS 13 Laptop, which is a beaut, by the way, is on sale for $784. That’s $100 off the full price, for a Windows 10 Home laptop, with plenty of power under the hood. It’s also one of the best laptops available right now. Read after the break to find out why.

The XPS 13 is built for power, speed, and whatever you need it to do, honestly. It has an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. That’s paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive that delivers fast boot times, and fast load times.

In our Dell XPS 13 Laptop review, Luke Larsen gave it the highest marks possible, calling it the “best laptop you can buy.” What’s even more surprising is he reviewed a model with an older Intel processor, as they now include 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors which are faster and more efficient all around. The most important takeaway here is that it’s an impressive piece of machinery, and with Dell’s current deal it’s a heck of a steal.

Dell is offering the XPS 13 Laptop with Windows 10 Home and 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 for $800. That’s $100 off the normal $900 price tag. It also includes free standard shipping, and if you order soon you can have it on your doorstep within the next few days!

More Prime Day laptop deals still available now

The official Prime Day events may be over, but there are still a lot of stragglers and roaming deals available, whether through Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, or another retailer. We rounded up all of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can still shop below. See anything you like?

HP Spectre x360 2-1 Laptop (11th Gen Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

Featuring a compact build and an incredible battery life (up to 22 hours), the HP Spectre x360 makes an amazing machine for on-the-go productivity. It's slim, sleek, and packed with functionality.
Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga 2-in-1 Laptop (Core i7, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD)

Designed with a varied lifestyle in mind, the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga doubles as a tablet. It's sleek and lightweight, weighing less than 3 pounds, with powerful specs to boot — a portable dream.
HP Laptops, Gaming PCs & Monitors

HP is always running deals and is offering up incredible discounts on laptops, gaming PCs, monitors, and accessories.
Asus Zenbook 14 Laptop (Ryzen 5 CPU, GeForce MX450, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

The new Asus ZenBook is a great budget-friendly 14-inch workhorse if you want a featherweight, compact, and affordable machine that can meet your daily work and entertainment needs.
MSI Prestige 4K Laptop (Core i7, GTX 1650 Max-Q, 512GB SSD, 16GB RAM)

MSI's 14-inch Prestige laptop takes everything up a notch. The dedicated Nvidia GPU will be a great boost for games, and content looks superb on its 4K display.
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
