The best Prime Day laptop deal is still available today

We certainly had a blast over the last few days, thanks to all of the crazy sales and festivities. If you’re worried you missed out, have we got a surprise for you. There are a ton of Prime Day deals still available, some even being honored by Amazon. Don’t forget to check out Walmart’s Deals for Days sale, which is still happening too. There are a lot of TVs, laptops, and home goods with great discounts, right now.

If you’re interested in laptop deals, Dell has you covered. The Dell XPS 13 Laptop, which is a beaut, by the way, is on sale for $784. That’s $100 off the full price, for a Windows 10 Home laptop, with plenty of power under the hood. It’s also one of the best laptops available right now. Read after the break to find out why.

The XPS 13 is built for power, speed, and whatever you need it to do, honestly. It has an 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor with an 8MB cache and clock speeds up to 4.2GHz. That’s paired with 8GB of LPDDR4 RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, and a 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive that delivers fast boot times, and fast load times.

In our Dell XPS 13 Laptop review, Luke Larsen gave it the highest marks possible, calling it the “best laptop you can buy.” What’s even more surprising is he reviewed a model with an older Intel processor, as they now include 11th-Gen Tiger Lake processors which are faster and more efficient all around. The most important takeaway here is that it’s an impressive piece of machinery, and with Dell’s current deal it’s a heck of a steal.

Dell is offering the XPS 13 Laptop with Windows 10 Home and 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 for $800. That’s $100 off the normal $900 price tag. It also includes free standard shipping, and if you order soon you can have it on your doorstep within the next few days!

More Prime Day laptop deals still available now

The official Prime Day events may be over, but there are still a lot of stragglers and roaming deals available, whether through Amazon, Walmart, Newegg, or another retailer. We rounded up all of the best Prime Day laptop deals you can still shop below. See anything you like?

