Today's Best Dell XPS 13 Prime Day Deal

Some pretty amazing Prime Day deals are going live, and many more are to come, so now’s a good time to keep your eye out for deals on what you might want, whether that’s a new laptop, new smart vacuum, or something else entirely. If you’ve been on the lookout for a solid Dell XPS 13 Prime Day deal, well, let’s just say it’s finally here.

Dell is currently offering its XPS 13 laptop with a touchscreen for a steep discount during Prime Day. Normally $1,050, it’s now $833 with free shipping, which is $217 off. You can take advantage of that deal below, through Dell’s website, or keep reading for more details on the XPS 13 laptop.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 laptop

There are so many captivating Prime Day laptop deals that choosing just one is certainly going to be a challenge. A laptop buying guide can always help, and will tell you what to look for in the latest 2022 models. It’s also going to depend heavily on what you’re using the laptop for, whether that’s gaming, streaming your favorite shows and movies, browsing social media, or productivity work. For most of those activities, the Dell XPS 13 Prime Day Deal is going to be not just suitable, but more than capable of delivering the experience you want.

The stunning 13.3-inch FHD InfinityEdge display is touchscreen-enabled, so it makes onscreen menus a whole lot easier to navigate than with the touchpad alone. The full HD 1920 x 1080 resolution complements the fast 60Hz refresh rate as well. No matter what you’re doing, you can expect beautiful visuals. If you want to see how it stacks up against the competition, be sure to check out our Dell XPS 13 vs. Apple Macbook Air M2 comparison. It might not be thinner than the Macbook, but it certainly comes pretty close — you can learn about other laptops thinner than the M2 Macbook Air in our guide. You can also see how it fares in the Surface Laptop Studio vs. XPX 13 face off.

Beyond that, you get plenty of power inside the chassis thanks to the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, which is capable of speeds up to 4.20GHz in Turbo mode and features four cores and eight threads. The 8GB of 4,257MH7 DDR4 RAM will support multiple apps and services open at once, and the 256GB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid-state drive offers plenty of storage space for your documents, photos, and more. Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 (2×2) delivers the wireless connectivity you need, with fast and reliable transfer speeds. Bluetooth 5.1 is on board as well for wireless peripherals, speakers, and more.

As if that wasn’t enough, you get Windows 11 Home out of the box, with Dell’s convenient software suite and applications to help you set up the computer, keep it in good condition, and customize your experience. We’ve also learned some new details on how Windows 11 might pull ahead of Windows 10 in terms of delivered performance and the user experience.

This Dell XPS 13 Prime Day deal won’t be live for long, so if you have any interest at all, now’s a great time to snatch one up for yourself.

