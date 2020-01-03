The Dell XPS 13 is the best laptop – and it’s on sale now for $170 off

The Dell XPS 13 is our choice for the best laptop. It remains the laptop to beat, thanks to superb performance, a gorgeous display with modern-looking thin bezels, impressively-built keyboard and touchpad, and exceptional battery life. Dell is releasing a newer XPS 13 model next week, making way for sweet discounts on previous models. Right now, you can get it on Dell’s official website for a huge $170 off. Score one for $1,180 instead of $1,350.

The XPS 13 is one attractive Ultrabook. Its anodized aluminum chassis comes in Alpine White, Rose Gold, or Platinum Silver (all stunning) that has a faint pearlescent sheen to it. The Dell logo sits solitary yet triumphant in the center of the lid. What has long been derided as the “nosecam” because of its unfortunate placement at the bottom of the screen, the webcam has now migrated to its rightful place at the top center. It also happens to be the tiniest webcam we’ve ever seen, although it can still take a decent picture. What’s more, the webcam is compatible with Windows Hello so you can log-in with just your face. Outlining the screen is what Dell calls the InfinityEdge bezel, and it is beautifully scant and modern. With dimensions of 11.9 x 7.8 x 0.5 inches, this 2.7-pound laptop is super portable and would be the perfect partner of mobile professionals.

This laptop’s 13.3-inch FHD 1,920 x 1,080 non-touch display (the 4K touchscreen version will set you back by $300, and it’s a power hog) bursts with sumptuous colors, deep contrasts, and an incredible amount of details. It also gets astonishingly bright, averaging at 375 nits. Just like the display, the side-firing speakers are excellent. They can easily fill a medium-sized room with clear and rich sound, although the bass lacks punch, a clear compromise of its slimness.

Another fine feature of the XPS 13 is its backlit keyboard. It remains one of its greatest strengths, with a firm and tactile bottoming action. Finicky typists should be warned that the layout is still on the small side but with a typing experience this comfortable, who cares? Keeping up is the wonderfully responsive touchpad that boasts full Windows Precision Touchpad support.

Armed with a 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10710U processor and 8GB of RAM, this laptop provides incredibly smooth and lightning-fast performance without any hint of lag. And with its 256 GB PCIe SSD, transferring files is far from sluggish. However, its Intel UHD 620 Graphics GPU isn’t equipped to process graphically-taxing games such as Battlefield V and Destiny 2. It’ll perform much better with older titles with less demanding graphics. In terms of battery life, as we’ve mentioned, we recommend you skip the 4K touchscreen model if you want the most endurance. In our continuous web surfing test, this unit was able to last for over 12 hours.

The Dell XPS 13 is thin, fast, and lasts long, making it our favorite ultraportable thus far. And now that the nosecam has finally met its demise, the one thing that marred the previous model, it’s practically perfect. Get it for $170 less on Dell’s official website.

