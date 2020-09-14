  1. Deals
Save $140 on the Dell XPS 13 ahead of Prime Day — now only $700

Worried you missed out on all the best Labor Day offers and don’t want to wait till Prime Day next month? Don’t worry. There’s still time for you to grab the latest Dell XPS 13 laptop for just $700 when you use the coupon code SAVE17. That’s a saving of $140 on the usual price making it one of the best Dell laptop deals out there. If you’re looking to upgrade your productivity tech, you can’t go wrong with this fantastic saving.

The Dell XPS 13 laptop has everything you could need for working hard. It has the latest 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB of memory, and a 128GB of SSD storage for added speed. Alongside that is a 13.3-inch full HD screen that’s also a touchscreen which is great if you need to get tactile with your work. The Dell XPS 13 doesn’t stop there when it comes to great features. Dell has really refined this one so it’s a great all-rounder portable device.

That’s demonstrated by the fact that Dell has managed to pack a 13.3-inch screen into an 11-inch form factor so you get to enjoy a smaller laptop without missing out on valuable screen space. Dell has made some other great tweaks, too, like reducing the size of its webcam to only 2.25mm while still providing a superior image thanks to its new 4-element lens that uses more elements than a regular webcam, allowing you to get a sharper picture.

If you’re looking for portability, the Dell XPS 13 is a great bet there as well, thanks to being Dell’s smallest 13-inch laptop yet. It also has fantastic battery life, with up to 19 hours when using productivity applications like Word or Excel and up to 17 hours when streaming Netflix. You won’t have to worry about finding a power source very often with this great device.

Ordinarily priced at $840, the Dell XPS 13 is just $700 when you use the SAVE17 coupon code while purchasing. You’ll need to be quick though. Stock is strictly limited and once it’s gone at this price, it’s gone. If you’re keen for a new productivity-focused laptop, this is the time to snap one up.

