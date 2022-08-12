 Skip to main content
Save $450 on the Dell XPS 13 with this back-to-school deal

Andrew Morrisey
The Dell XPS 13 Touch open showing the keyboard.

If you’re looking for a great all-purpose laptop, whether it be for school or for professional use, Dell currently has its XPS 13 Touch Laptop discounted to just $1,150. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals you’ll find, as it’s a massive discount of $450 from the popular laptop’s regular price of $1,600. It also comes with free shipping and one year of premium support included, so click over to Dell now to claim this great deal while it lasts.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop

The Dell XPS laptop lineup spans several different screen sizes, making it an extremely popular laptop option for just about anyone. And with back-to-school season in full swing, the Dell XPS 13 makes a great consideration for students and parents in search of one of the best budget laptops. But despite its affordability, the Dell XPS 13 Touch brings a ton to the table. It has a 13.3-inch touchscreen if you’re seeking touch functionality in a laptop, and for people who want a sharp, 4K resolution to both create and take in all of their favorite digital content.

Like all of the best laptops, the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop brings plenty of performance to your campus or office life, especially for a laptop with such a small footprint. It has a 11th-gen Intel i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB solid-state drive to make using the XPS 13 Touch a responsive and snappy experience. In addition to performance and portability, another draw of the XPS 13 Touch is its looks. It’s a minimal, modern design that utilizes small bezels around the display and an aluminum body that’s inspired by the aerospace industry. This laptop makes a great alternative to the Apple MacBook Air M2, and you can compare it against other great laptop options with our laptop buying guide.

One of the best laptop deals you’ll find during back-to-school season, the Dell XPS 13 Touch laptop is just $1,150 right now. That’s a savings of $450 from its regular price of $1,600, and free shipping is included with your purchase.

