This brand new Dell XPS 15 laptop is $200 off right now

The Dell XPS line of laptops are some of the most beloved around for a few reasons: They’re powerful, thoughtfully designed, and have some of the best built-in keyboards on the market. That’s why we’re always thrilled to share amazing Dell laptop deals, like this one that you can get at the Dell website right now. The highlight of this one is the gorgeous OLED screen. You can buy the Dell XPS 15 for just $2,100, which is a whopping $200 off the regular price of $2,100. If you’re looking for your next daily driver machine, this is easily one of the best laptop deals available today. If you’re looking for the most reliable and cost-effective laptops on the market, look no further than Dell XPS deals. Keep reading to find out why the Dell XPS 15 gets our stamp of approval.

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 15, we said it’s “the best 15-inch laptop you can buy.” It offers fantastic performance, a beautiful design, and a host of thoughtful features that make it perfect for all types of professions. As soon as you take it out of the box, you’ll notice that the CNC machined aluminum chassis, thin body, and edge-to-edge screen make this laptop gorgeous to look at. This particular configuration comes with an 11th-generation Intel Core i7-11800H, 16GB of system memory, and a 512GB solid-state drive, which gives you plenty of space to store all of your precious files. There’s also Killer Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0, which provide you with excellent connectivity with the web and external devices.

There’s also an array of design considerations made with on-the-go creatives in mind. The screen is a gorgeous 15.6-inch OLED display with fantastic colors and 500 nits of peak brightness, which means you’ll be able to see the content on your screen with the newest display technology. There are two Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports with power delivery and DisplayPort, which means you can easily connect multiple monitors if you need this laptop to act as your home desktop system. If you’re a photographer, you’ll also be happy to hear that there’s a full-sized SD card reader. The Dell XPS 15 also has excellent inputs, with a wonderfully clicky keyboard and a highly responsive trackpad.

If this sounds like the perfect laptop for you, there’s no time to waste. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 at Dell’s website for just $2,100, which is a whopping $200 off the standard price of $2,300. This deal could end at any time, so hit that Buy Now button today and get this fantastic computer for a significant discount.

