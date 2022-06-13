Are you most comfortable with a 15-inch display on your laptop? If your answer’s yes and you’re looking to buy a new one, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Dell XPS deals. You’ll want to purchase the Dell XPS 15, and fortunately, it’s currently on sale from Dell with a $500 discount that brings the laptop’s price down to $1,800 from its original price of $2,300.

You can trust Dell laptop deals because they’re coming from one of the best laptop brands, encompassing products like the Dell XPS 15. It’s not at the top of Digital Trends’ best laptops — that distinction goes to its smaller cousin, the Dell XPS 13 — but it’s the champion of our best 15-inch laptops because of its performance and reliability, not to mention its gorgeous OLED touchscreen with 3.5K resolution. The machine runs on the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that our laptop buying guide recommends if you’re planning to use any intensive applications or engage in any form of content creation.

The Dell XPS 15 comes with a 512GB SSD, which should provide enough storage for all your important files and software, including Windows 11 Home that’s pre-installed on the laptop so you can start using it as soon as it boots up. Whether you’re working on a project or taking time for rest and recreation by watching streaming content or playing video games, the Dell XPS 15 will be able to keep up with the long hours through its advanced thermal design that includes dual fans and dual heat pipes.

Dell’s discount for the Dell XPS 15 isn’t just an enticing offer, it’s also one of the best laptop deals that you can take advantage of right now. The device is currently down to $1,800, after a $500 reduction to its sticker price of $2,300. It’s unclear how much time is left, so if you want to benefit from this special price for the Dell XPS 15, you don’t have time to waste. Finalize your purchase now, or you’ll risk missing out on this offer — we don’t know when it will return once it’s gone.

Editors' Recommendations