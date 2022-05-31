Dell XPS 15 touchscreen laptop with RTX 3050 is $530 off today

 Skip to main content
Touchscreens, which provide an additional input option beyond the keyboard and mouse, are often found on high-end laptops, but you can enjoy some savings on them with touchscreen laptop deals. For a powerful device that makes full use of the touchscreen, take a look at the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop, which is part of Dell’s laptop deals with a $536 discount that pulls its price down to $1,764 from its sticker price of $2,300.

The Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop isn’t among the Dell models that are found in Digital Trends’ best touchscreen laptops, but you can’t ignore its powerful specifications. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, plus 16GB of RAM that’s recommended if you’re planning to use the laptop for tasks such as graphic design work and higher-end gaming, according to our guide on how much RAM do you need. The device also incorporates the Dell Power Manager application, which will let you manage fan speeds, battery life, and performance by choosing between quiet, performance, cool, and optimized modes.

Windows 11 Home, which is pre-installed in the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop’s ample storage in the form of a 512GB SSD, helped make touchscreens even more viable by integrating touch commands into its interface and software, according to our laptop buying guide. The operating system will maximize the laptop’s 15.6-inch OLED touchscreen with 3.5K resolution, which also features an edge-to-edge design that eliminates distractions. The display also comes with Dell’s Eyesafe technology, which reduces the harmful blue light that strains your eyes without sacrificing the screen’s color quality, and it’s protected by the impact and scratch resistance provided by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

If you need a high-performance touchscreen laptop for work or school, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Dell laptop deals, which currently include the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop for $1,764, down $536 from its original price of $2,300. It’s unclear how long the offer will last, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if it will ever come back. You better hurry and finalize your purchase if you want to get the Dell XPS 15 Touch Laptop for much cheaper than usual.

