  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Dell XPS 15 laptops and XPS desktops get major price cuts today

By

As we look to going back to work and school this fall, one question many of us are asking is whether a laptop or desktop is the right computer for us. There are tons of options to explore in these Dell laptop deals, Dell XPS deals, laptop deals and desktop monitor deals. And right now, at Dell, you can get $420 off a 15-inch XPS 15 Touch Laptop (9th Gen); meanwhile, Dell is offering $50 off its XPS Desktop. These are incredible deals, just in time for back-to-school and our return to work, for a limited time, at Dell.

Dell XPS Desktop — $950, was $1,000

Great looking, well built, and practical, the Dell XPS Desktop is one of Digital Trends’ best desktop computers for 2021. It’s a tremendously customizable PC that’s as perfect for the home as it is for school or the office. Inside, we have the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400 processor (with 6 cores) and Intel UHD Graphics 730. On top of this, there’s 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state drive storage, making this a powerful computer that can handle the newest games, heaviest graphics and video editing programs, and have processing power left over for multitasking. Designed to work hard, Dell paid extra attention to the cooling system here, designing special airflow so there’s no lagging or freezing up when you need your computer most. And while it’s both sleek and compact, it has 10 USB ports, including four at the front, making it a dream for peripherals. But what you’ll love most about this machine, especially as it grows on you, is how customizable it is, with incredibly easy access to the computer’s internal components. Add a monitor from these desktop monitor deals, and you’ll be unstoppable.

Dell 15-inch XPS 15 Touch Laptop (9th Gen) — $1,530, was $1,950

There’s a reason we called the Dell XPS 15 “the best 15-inch laptop you can buy.” It offers a solid, reliably impressive laptop for work, everyday tasks, and all your content needs. The newest Dell XPS 15 is great looking, starting with the screen. With razor-thin bezels, offering you the most possible surface area of its 15-inch frame to view, there’s an edge-to-edge display and Full HD screen. Also, the touch technology is fast and responsive, making this a high-performing 2-in-1 laptop. Inside, it’s loaded with a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce graphics card, and 16GB memory. All this is backed up by a massive 512GB Solid State Drive for storage, as well as Windows 10. Dell has considered the connectivity on this machine as well. There’s three USB-C ports (two with Thunderbolt 3 support) to ensure that your charging and file transfers will be reliable and super fast. Finally, there’s a fingerprint sensor for extra security, and a battery that can last up to 25 hours.

More laptop deals

Not sure if you’re on board with the XPS or Dell’s other offerings? Check out our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.

Extra $100 off for students

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) Late 2020 Model)

$900 $1,000
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Best Buy

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,156 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,009 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell
Save an extra 12% with code: SAVE12

Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)

$1,421 $1,739
Intel's 11th gen Core processors are here, and you can score a nice deal on a powerful (but affordable) Dell Inspiron that's packing one of these CPUs.
Buy at Dell

Asus VivoBook 15 (11th-Gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$380 $550
With one of the latest 11th-gen Evo i3 processors from Intel, this Asus VivoBook 15 offers more power than most budget notebooks with mobile CPUs.
Buy at Office Depot

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,131 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

AMD’s new AM5 socket may be more backward compatible than we thought

Render of an AMD Ryzen chip.

What is Intel 20A? Nanometers, Angstrom, and beyond

An Intel wafer on a blue background.

Kindle Paperwhite is practically free at Best Buy right now

Amazon kindle paperwhite on desk.

Cyberpunk 2077’s sparse new DLC has players disappointed

cyberpunk 2077 best mods mod third person

Best cheap MacBook deals and sales for August 2021

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Ditch the free VPN with this incredible NordVPN deal — SAVE $225!

best vpns for mac nordvpn vpn

The best automations for smart lights

Philips Hue smart lighting in a home.

2020 iMac and MacBook Air are both $100 off right now

Apple 27-inch iMac 2020

The best fitness trackers for 2021

fitbit charge 3 4 amazon deals prime day 2020 2 1200x9999

Keep your dorm room clean with this crazy cheap shark robot vacuum

walmart drops price on dyson v7 animal and other vacuums from irobot shark ion rv700 robot vacuum

What generation are the latest iPads? We break it down

This giant OLED TV is insanely cheap during this Walmart sale

A 65-inch LG 4K OLED TV with a space scene on the screen.

Noctua offers free Intel Alder Lake cooler upgrades, hints at launch window

Noctua CPU cooler fin stack.