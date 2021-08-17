As we look to going back to work and school this fall, one question many of us are asking is whether a laptop or desktop is the right computer for us. There are tons of options to explore in these Dell laptop deals, Dell XPS deals, laptop deals and desktop monitor deals. And right now, at Dell, you can get $420 off a 15-inch XPS 15 Touch Laptop (9th Gen); meanwhile, Dell is offering $50 off its XPS Desktop. These are incredible deals, just in time for back-to-school and our return to work, for a limited time, at Dell.
Dell XPS Desktop — $950, was $1,000
Great looking, well built, and practical, the Dell XPS Desktop is one of Digital Trends’ best desktop computers for 2021. It’s a tremendously customizable PC that’s as perfect for the home as it is for school or the office. Inside, we have the 11th-generation Intel Core i5-11400 processor (with 6 cores) and Intel UHD Graphics 730. On top of this, there’s 16GB of RAM and 512GB of solid-state drive storage, making this a powerful computer that can handle the newest games, heaviest graphics and video editing programs, and have processing power left over for multitasking. Designed to work hard, Dell paid extra attention to the cooling system here, designing special airflow so there’s no lagging or freezing up when you need your computer most. And while it’s both sleek and compact, it has 10 USB ports, including four at the front, making it a dream for peripherals. But what you’ll love most about this machine, especially as it grows on you, is how customizable it is, with incredibly easy access to the computer’s internal components. Add a monitor from these desktop monitor deals, and you’ll be unstoppable.
Dell 15-inch XPS 15 Touch Laptop (9th Gen) — $1,530, was $1,950
There’s a reason we called the Dell XPS 15 “the best 15-inch laptop you can buy.” It offers a solid, reliably impressive laptop for work, everyday tasks, and all your content needs. The newest Dell XPS 15 is great looking, starting with the screen. With razor-thin bezels, offering you the most possible surface area of its 15-inch frame to view, there’s an edge-to-edge display and Full HD screen. Also, the touch technology is fast and responsive, making this a high-performing 2-in-1 laptop. Inside, it’s loaded with a 9th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce graphics card, and 16GB memory. All this is backed up by a massive 512GB Solid State Drive for storage, as well as Windows 10. Dell has considered the connectivity on this machine as well. There’s three USB-C ports (two with Thunderbolt 3 support) to ensure that your charging and file transfers will be reliable and super fast. Finally, there’s a fingerprint sensor for extra security, and a battery that can last up to 25 hours.
More laptop deals
Not sure if you're on board with the XPS or Dell's other offerings? Check out our roundup of the best laptop deals, below.
Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)$1,009 $1,200
Dell Inspiron 14 (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD)$1,421 $1,739
