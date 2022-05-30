 Skip to main content
Save $850 on the Dell XPS 17 laptop for Memorial Day 2022

By
The Dell XPS 17 sitting in front of a window.

With Memorial Day here, there are plenty of Memorial Day sales to check out. One of the true highlights is the Dell Memorial Day sale which has something for everyone. One particular highlight is being able to buy the Dell XPS 17 for $850 off bringing it down to $2,000. A chunky saving on a high-end laptop, it’s pretty much one of the best Dell laptop deals around. If you’re looking to buy a true portable powerhouse, you can’t go wrong with this one. However, be quick — Dell sales are notoriously limited in stock and you really don’t want to miss out on such a big discount.

The Dell XPS 17, tagged in Digital Trends’ best laptops as the top Windows alternative to Apple’s MacBook Pro, is perfect for professionals and students who want to work on a machine with powerful components and a large screen. It’s equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, which is recommended if you’re planning to run intensive apps or engage in content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. The laptop’s 17-inch touchscreen features Ultra HD+ resolution for sharp details, narrow bezels to eliminate distractions, and Eyesafe technology so that your eyes won’t be harmed by blue light while maintaining color accuracy.

You’ll have enough space for all your apps and projects in the Dell XPS 17’s 1TB SSD, and the laptop will keep running at peak performance even after hours of usage with its advanced thermal design that includes dual opposite outlet fans and a vapor chamber that spans its entire width. The Dell XPS 17 is also durable, with an aluminum chassis that’s stronger than magnesium or plastic, and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protecting the touchscreen from impact and scratches. It’s all pretty much what you would expect from one of the best laptop brands.

There are plenty of Memorial Day laptop sales going on right now, but it’s going to be hard to beat an $850 discount for a device that’s as powerful and reliable as the Dell XPS 17. You can purchase the laptop from Dell for $2,000, which is much cheaper than its sticker price of $2,850. As far as laptop deals go, this is a definite steal, so you probably should finalize your purchase of the Dell XPS 17 while it’s still available as we expect stocks to run out quickly.

