Dell knocked $400 off the Dell XPS 17 laptop for the holidays

It’s been a season of sales and there are still a lot of great holiday deals to be found. The Dell XPS 17 laptop is discounted to $2,000 right now — down $400 from its original price of $2,400. This really is one of the best Dell XPS deals currently available so if you want a new, stylish device, you need to go buy it now. At such a low price, the Dell XPS 17 is bound to sell out soon.

The Dell XPS 17 laptop features a crisp, 17-inch screen with an almost edgeless design for a more streamlined laptop experience. It also boasts high-quality Nvidia graphics, perfect if you want to switch from work to play at a moment’s notice. The touch display is also 4K Ultra HD+ and carries an anti-reflective coating so you can use your new laptop both outdoors and indoors — the world is your office. The screen is even easy on your eyes, reducing harmful blue light emissions so you can use your laptop all day long without tiring out. The HD webcam also perfectly blends into the sleek display, while still producing high-quality, clear video even in the dimmest of lighting conditions.

You’ll even love the quad-speaker design that pumps out heavy beats with striking clarity and balance — better than most average Bluetooth speakers out there. The mic is advanced, too, and can easily pick up your voice from 14-feet away — great if you want to operate your laptop hands-free with Cortana. There are even added security features like facial recognition so you don’t need to type in your passcode every time you unlock your laptop. The battery life is decent, too — lasting up to 13 hours on a single charge for all-day-long productivity. Multitasking has also never been easier: with both an Intel Core 10th-gen processor and a hefty 16GB of RAM, you can run the heaviest productivity apps or have multiple Google tabs open with no issues.

With a crisp display, stereo-quality features, and an extended battery life, the Dell XPS 17 laptop is a great buy at its current price of $2,000. This is one of the best laptop deals available right now so you need to shop it as soon as possible. Buy the Dell XPS 17 now before it sells out.

