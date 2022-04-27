Dell just slashed $500 off the Dell XPS 17 laptop

Not all laptop deals are worth your hard-earned money, especially if you need a high-performance machine that will be able to keep up with your daily workload. It’s highly recommended that you take a look at Dell laptop deals, and Dell XPS deals in particular, so that you won’t end up with a disappointing device. One of the offers that you should definitely consider is Dell’s $500 discount for the Dell XPS 17, which brings the laptop’s price down to $1,600 from its original price of $2,100.

Dell is one of the best laptop brands because its products never fail in following a high standard, like the Dell XPS 17. It’s in Digital Trends best laptops as the best Windows alternative to the MacBook Pro, partly because it features a 17-inch screen, but its overall size isn’t much larger than the average 15-inch laptop thanks to the tiny bezels surrounding the screen. The laptop also comes with four Thunderbolt ports, a full-size SD card slot, and a backlit keyboard with large key caps, all of which will help boost your productivity.

The Dell XPS 17 won’t have problems dealing with demanding tasks such as editing videos, as it’s powered by the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop also features 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended RAM if you’re planning to run intensive applications or engage in any kind of content creation, according to our laptop buying guide. The Dell XPS 17 also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should be more than enough space for your software and files, and an advanced thermal design that keeps the laptop cool and operating at peak performance even after hours of usage.

For powerful performance with a beautiful display, there are only a few laptops that can compare to the Dell XPS 17. It’s a more attractive option because the laptop is on sale from Dell at $500 off, lowering its price to $1,600 from its original price of $2,100. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so you shouldn’t waste time thinking about it. Don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button so that you can get the Dell XPS 17 delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations