Dell XPS laptops and desktops got HUGE discounts today

Few names are synonymous with PCs quite like Dell, which is why we always get pumped when we see desktop computer deals and laptop deals from this computer giant. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your gaming setup or work-from-home station, or if you’re heading back to school and need a new laptop, Dell has got you covered. Right now, Dell XPS desktops and laptops are deeply discounted, so don’t miss your chance to get a new PC at a lower price.

XPS 13 Touch Laptop — $1,050, was $1,600

Of all of the Dell laptop deals we’ve seen lately, one of our favorites is the deal Dell has today on the XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Originally $1,600, you can save $550 on this fast, lightweight laptop, shrinking the price down to only $1,050. The XPS 13 Touch Laptop has a three-sided Infinity Edge touchscreen, which means that you’ll have the space of a 13.3-inch screen with an 11-inch form factor. It comes with a stunning FHD display, which means that your picture has never been clearer. No matter which angle you’re viewing the screen from, it’s going to be beautiful. While there are many student laptop deals, none are as powerful and portable as the XPS 13 Touch. It only weighs 2.6 pounds, and runs on the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, not to mention that it’s paired with 512GB of solid-state drive storage. This machine was made to move; it boots in only seconds and even if your work requires intense applications, you can still multitask because it has 16GB of memory. The Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop is energy efficient and is even Energy Star Certified. Best of all, it’s recycle-friendly, so at least 90% of its parts can be easily reused or recycled. It is also made from safer materials all around, and you can carry it assured that it’s free of cadmium, lead, and mercury, among other potentially hazardous materials.

XPS Desktop — $1,550, was $1,781

If a desktop is your jam, then look no further than the Dell XPS Desktop. Though it is usually $1,781, right now you can save $231 and pick one up for $1,550. That’s an enticing deal if you’ve had your eye on one of these. This machine is a total powerhouse thanks to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. With 16GB of DDR5 memory, this desktop is faster than fast. It was designed for thermal efficiency, and runs cooler than all of the desktop models that came before. With improved airflow, the computer stays cooler and runs more efficiently. Its elegant, minimalist design ensures that it enhances the decor of your workspace, and you have two gorgeous finishes to pick from. It comes with an optical drive, an SD card slot, a 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, two USB-A ports, and a USB-C port, so no matter which other devices you’re using, connectivity is a breeze. Don’t waste another minute on a slow, archaic desktop when you can pick up a new Dell XPS Desktop at today’s special low price. We are certain you will not regret it.

