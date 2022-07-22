The Dell XPS Touch Laptop is over $500 off today

For those heading back to school in the fall or those heading back to the office on Monday morning, if you’ve been wondering when it’s time to replace your current laptop, today might just be the day. There are several Dell laptop deals happening right now, but one of our favorites is the deal Dell is currently running on the XPS 13 Touch Laptop. Originally $1,600, you can save $550 on this incredibly fast, super sleek machine, knocking the price down to only $1,050. While of course, that’s still not cheap, it is certainly more affordable and Dell packs a ton of value into this minimalist laptop.

We’ve seen quite a few Dell XPS deals lately, and this is one worth exploring further. The XPS 13 Touch Laptop features a three-sided Infinity Edge touchscreen, which translates into you getting the space of a 13.3-inch screen with an 11-inch form factor and an 80.7% screen-to-body ratio. Thanks to the gorgeous FHD display, you will see details once thought imperceptible. Viewing anything on this laptop is incredible from any angle, and if your life revolves around Zoom, worry not because it comes with a new and improved webcam.

While there are many back-to-school sales, you won’t want to miss this one because the XPS is as powerful as it is portable. It only weighs 2.6 pounds, and has the speed and intelligence of the 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor paired with 512GB of solid-state storage. The Dell XPS 13 will boot in a matter of seconds, and you can multitask even using the most intense applications thanks to its 16GB of memory. Even better, it’s very energy efficient and is even Energy Star Certified. It’s recycle-friendly, meaning that at least 90% of its parts can be easily reused or recycled and it is also constructed from safer materials all around; it’s free of cadmium, lead, and mercury, among other potentially hazardous materials.

Laptops are never cheap, so it’s important to take advantage of the best laptop deals whenever they pop up, and this is definitely one of those deals. Add your laptop to your cart and checkout soon to save $550 off the Dell XPS Touch Laptop, bringing one home for only $1,050.

