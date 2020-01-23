If a shot of espresso is what gets you through the toughest mornings, you can count on a Nespresso machine to deliver the perfect in-cup result every time without you having to wait in line or beat rush hour. The best part is, a press of a button is all it takes to unleash the barista in you and voila, coffee shop-quality espresso is within reach. There is absolutely no room for bitterness as Amazon chimes in and make things even sweeter with price cuts up to $163 on either of DeLonghi’s Nespresso Original Espresso machines, the Latissima One or Essenza Mini. You might even get to apply a $50 discount on top of their sale prices when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

De’Longhi Nespresso Lattissima One — $216 ($163 off)

De’Longhi’s Lattissima One flaunts a sleek streamlined and innovative design that won a Red Dot Award in 2018. It is one of the most affordable and compact machines within its class that is stunningly made with qualitative finishing materials such as a chromed lever, a subtle gloss, and matte line patterns. You’re in store for a one-touch operation for espresso (1.35 ounces), lungo (2.75 ounces), and the built-in milk frother when you’re in the mood for a latte or cappuccino.

The Lattissima One sets itself apart with a 19-bar high-pressure pump to extract all those delicate flavors and stimulating aromas each Nespresso capsule contains while typical espresso machines would only hit seven to nine bars. With a fast heat-up time of 25 seconds for coffee and 40 seconds for milk beverages, you’ll be savoring a robust cup of java way before your patience is tested. If you’re forgetful, its energy-saving function saves you the worry and shuts itself off after nine minutes of inactivity.

Once you’ve gotten your coffee fix, cleaning is as painless as its brewing process is impeccable with a separate container where up to nine spent capsules are automatically ejected into. Most of its components including the milk tank and sliding drip tray are also detachable and dishwasher safe. Like any Nespresso machine, it comes with a welcome set of Grand Cru blends to start you off and for you to have a better idea of what particular profile appeals to your taste. Normally listing for $379, you can have your fill of delectable homebrews with DeLonghi’s Latissima One available for only $216 on Amazon.

De’Longhi Nespresso Essenza Mini — $157 ($43 off)

The Essenza Mini is delightfully small but it is just as equipped to wake you up with a kick of espresso (1.35 ounces) or lungo (2.75 ounces). And since it’s bundled with the Aerocinno 3 milk frother, you’ll be just as able to sate your craving for creamier concoctions. It is just astounding how De’Longhi managed to fit the 19-bar high-pressure pump in this Nespresso machine for you to be able to create an incomparably dense and unctuous crema wherever you are. At only 5.1 pounds, you can easily find space for and have priceless coffee moments anywhere there’s a 120V socket you can plug into.

Its heat up time of 30 seconds does not lag far behind the Latissima One’s and its energy-saving function is likewise capable of switching to eco-mode after three minutes of inactivity and turns off when it passes the nine-minute mark. De’Longhi’s Essenza Mini may be a single-serve espresso machine but its 20.3-ounce water tank would hold enough for five to six capsules before needing a refill.

A welcome set of 16 Grand Cru Nespresso capsules is also handed to you and when supply runs out, you’ll easily be able to order through Nespresso Club via mobile app, online at Nespresso.com, by telephone or in one of their boutiques. Step up your coffee game and get the most bang for your buck when you snag DeLonghi’s Nespresso Essenza Mini while Amazon has it selling for only $157 instead of $199.

